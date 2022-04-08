"LeHopeAndNope" - Redditors react to LeBron James' wish to play with Steph Curry, a user believes Adam Silver will "hit GM mode to make it happen"

LA Lakers forward LeBron James has been criticized for his recruiting ability. And NBA fans on Reddit have continued to come for him following his recent statement concerning Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

On an episode of "The Shop," James was asked which player he would love to play with. He started the list with his son, Bronny, and then said Curry is the one he would like to play with in today's game. On his all-time list, he mentioned Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant and Penny Hardaway.

It would be intriguing to see Curry and James share the court, as their ceiling will be unimaginable. However, it is unlikely, considering the players involved and LeBron being close to retirement.

With snippets of the interview hitting mainstream media, fans have taken to social media platforms to comment. There have been mixed reactions. Many believe it is impossible, while others are excited at the thought of it.

Some have already started drawing up possible trade scenarios to bring it to fruition.

Curry, on 95.7 The Game, was asked about James' comments and he could not help but laugh. Although he said it would be amazing to play with James, he ended by saying, "We all can live in that fantasy, world though."

LeBron James and Steph Curry have been teammates in the All-Star Game

LeBron James, right, talks with Stephen Curry of Team LeBron during the All-Star Game practice.

For two consecutive seasons, LeBron James has chosen Steph Curry to be his teammate in the All-Star Game. During the 2022 ASG, the two partnered again. Although James' clutch shot won the game for Team LeBron, Curry's 3-point shooting was the highlight of the night.

Chef Curry set an ASG 3-point record by drilling 16 as he finished with 50 points. His performance earned him the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the MVP.

While they have had fun playing together and have mutual admiration, they have one of the fiercest rivalries in modern basketball. James and Curry faced off in the NBA Finals for four consecutive seasons, with the Warriors winning three.

James' only victory in that stretch was perhaps the most fulfilling. James and Kyrie Irving were responsible for denying the 73-9 Warriors from going all the way in 2016.

The Warriors could have been considered the greatest team in league history, surpassing Michael Jordan's 72-10 1996 Bulls. But their failure to win the title makes that an open debate. The Cavs are the only team in history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the finals.

