"LeLanta" - NBA fans react to a mock draft showing LeBron James' eldest son Bronny James going to the Hawks in the 2024 NBA Draft

A few years ago, LeBron James publicly stated that he was looking forward to playing with his son Bronny James in the NBA one day. While it seemed like an impossible feat at the time, it appears that the first father-son duo in league history might be happening.

LeBron isn't showing any signs of deteriorating in terms of basketball prowess and Bronny is expected to enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

According to ESPN's mock draft, Bronny James might be the 17th overall pick, which would send him to the Atlanta Hawks. With that in mind, LeBron James might decline his player option with the LA Lakers next season and opt to play for Atlanta so he could join his son in his rookie season.

Either that or "LeGM" finds ways to get Bronny over to Hollywood.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops ESPN’s latest 2024 NBA mock draft has Bronny James Jr. going No. 17 overall to the Atlanta Hawks. ESPN’s latest 2024 NBA mock draft has Bronny James Jr. going No. 17 overall to the Atlanta Hawks. https://t.co/18tEsn6T15

NBA fans went bonkers at the prospect of witnessing James' return to the Eastern Conference to suit up for the Hawks. Fans are now debating which team Bronny might end up in, considering that LBJ is part of the picture.

Here's what some fans had to say on social media:

@Korey_Michael tweeted: "LeLanta"

@brolity tweeted: "No possible way he falls to 17 when whatever team gets him gets lebron"

@IconSquadGaming tweeted: "Ohhh Lakeshow can easily intercept that"

@AverageJoe2022A tweeted: "Come on we all Know two things, 1 Lebron isn’t leaving LA and 2 the Lakers will find a way to draft him it trade for him just for the publicity of it all!"

@2wavytae tweeted: "Honestly which ever team gets the first pick should pick bronny cause they get lebron too"

What could the father-son duo of Bronny and LeBron James look like?

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

It appears that LeBron James' dream of playing with his son may come to fruition soon as Bronny James is expected to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Whichever team the James duo ends up on, one can't help but wonder what the dynamic is going to be like.

Given how LeBron has been a pass-first player throughout his career, we're assuming that he'll be focusing more on creating plays for his son. Bronny is the type of player who loves taking it strong to the hoop and has a solid jump shot in his arsenal.

"King James" can easily take advantage of his son's abilities and create efficient plays for him.

The next question is, who would be the star of the show? LeBron James made it clear in the past that he plans on playing a mentor role if he had the opportunity to play with his kid. That being said, we might witness more plays drawn up for Bronny while LeBron executes.

It's way too early to tell at this point, but potentially, the historic pairing of LeBron and Bronny could turn out to be great for whichever team they end up playing for.

