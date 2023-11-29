"Lemme delete this": Kevin Durant hysterically reacts to 2009 tweet resurfacing claiming he would buy Christmas gifts for fans

Kevin Durant is playing in his 16th season in the NBA. He was a highly touted rookie from Texas when he fell to the Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 draft. The Portland Trail Blazers chose college sensation Greg Oden, the hulking center out of Ohio State. Durant, many believe, would put Seattle back among the elite teams.

KD lived up to expectations and more. Although the Sonics moved from Seattle to Oklahoma, Durant’s popularity only grew. He steadily became one of the NBA’s emerging stars and a fan-favorite.

In one of his fan interactions on Twitter in December 2009, he posted that he’d be buying someone on the said platform a Christmas gift. Fourteen years later, the two-time NBA Finals MVP recalled the tweet and hilariously reacted:

“Lemme delete this”

Starting the 2009-10 season, Kevin Durant’s popularity surged. Durant’s play earned him an All-Star berth, the first in his career. He was the face of basketball in Oklahoma and one of the NBA’s best at just 21.

Durant’s penchant for interacting with fans also made him quite interesting even during his OKC Thunder days. What he posted in December 2009 only made him even more popular.

It hasn’t been ascertained, though, if he went through with his claim. No one has reacted to receiving something from him that year. Kevin Durant’s plan of deleting that old tweet has only encouraged fans to ask for a gift. If he didn’t buy anybody something in 2009, he might have to do it this year.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have a game against Luka Doncic and the Phoenix Suns on Christmas

As the NBA’s gift to millions of fans, the league will have some of the top teams play on Christmas.

Two of those teams will be the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. Kevin Durant’s team host the visiting squad led by Luka Doncic and close buddy Kyrie Irving. It will be a star-studded contest with five of the most explosive scorers in the NBA today.

Besides Durant, Doncic and Irving, fans will also see Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. If they’re all healthy, they’re guaranteed to suit up for their respective teams.

Kevin Durant may not have to buy a gift for someone to make an impact on Christmas.

For Suns fans, he could make that day even more special with his trademark impressive performance. This season, he's averaging 31.4 points on 53.3% shooting, including an NBA-best 52.2% from the deep. Durant is also contributing 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

If KD can show that on Christmas, Suns fans will happily take it.