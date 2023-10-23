"LeNickname jokes run in locker room" - Austin Reaves’ nickname for LeBron James during IG live has NBA fans trolling the King

Despite only entering his third year in the NBA, Austin Reaves has built a strong bond with arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James. Normally when you're the new kid in the locker room, you tend to show a lot of respect to the veterans, especially if they're 19-time All-Stars. However, like many of LeBron's teammates said in the past, James is a fun and easygoing kind of leader.

That being said, Austin Reaves recently trolled LeBron James during his Instagram Live session. James made NFL predictions when Reaves humorously commented:

"Lepickem back at it"

NBA fans were taken by surprise considering how they were the ones who initiated the LeBron nickname jokes. They couldn't help but react to the fact that the name-calling trend was also a thing in the LA Lakers locker room. Here's what some fans had to say on social media.

" Lmao the LeNickname jokes run in the locker room 😭"

"Austin reaves so funny. Cant believe he used to be a lebron hater😂😂😂😂 "

"That name is lecringe"

"More successful at picking NFL games than the Lakers will be this year..."

"Why did you guys have to pick this pic to add insult to injury"

"OMG!! THAT WAS HILARIOUS LMAOOOOOOO WHAT A FUNNY POST. AUSTIN REAVES IS SOOOOOO FUNNY"

"😭😭 IM CRYING SO HARD NOW HAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHA THIS IS SO FUNNY"

"LMFAOOI OH MY GOD MAN HAHHAHAH YOOOO LMAOOO HAHA"

Austin Reaves is now in the ranks of LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

During the LA Lakers' media day this month, Austin Reaves was on the sidelines, observing as camera flashes illuminated the event. His teammates posed for photos, and in the spotlight, LeBron James and Anthony Davis got ready for a joint photo against a white backdrop. Then, a cameraman motioned for Reaves to join them too.

Austin Reaves did his best to maintain a composed expression, even though he admitted that the moment carried a sense of overwhelming significance. James and Davis quickly included him in the photo, indicating that he was now part of the Lakers' Big Three. Reaves had moved past the struggle of securing a place in the NBA and had finally arrived.