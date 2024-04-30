Former Boston Celtics head coach and current team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was named 2023-24 NBA Executive of the Year. Stevens made major moves trading for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday this offseason. The moves created the best record in the league and one of the top offenses in the NBA.

Stevens won the award with 101 total points and 16 first-place votes. Sam Presti of the OKC Thunder came in second with 47 points and four first-place votes.

The news drew mixed reactions amongst NBA fans. Some think Stevens deserved it. Others were not so sure.

Some thought New York Knicks president Leon Rose deserved the honor. He received a single first-place vote and 27 total points in the voting.

“Leon Rose snubbed,” a fan wrote.

Another fan was tilted. They could not believe Rose did not win.

“ARE YOU KIDDING” the fan wrote.

Others were dumbfounded that another executive was snubbed. Sam Presti has a solid reputation as one of the best general managers in the league.

“Presti gets snubbed for the 16th consecutive year. Presti has never won it,” a fan wrote.

Some thought the voters got it right. These two fans believe Brad Stevens was deserving of the honor.

“Brad is the GOAT,” a fan wrote.

“YAY DAD Brad Stevens as he should,” another fan wrote.

Some fans thought Stevens deserved the award for putting together the best team this season. They think the Celtics' success started at the top.

“If anyone was to be rewarded in this organization for one of the most dominant NBA regular seasons ever, it should be the man responsible for assembling and maintaining the team. If it’s not the coach, any player etc, it should be the exact. Very well deserved,” a fan wrote.

Boston Celtics players snubbed by individual awards

Although Brad Stevens is going home with hardware, none of the Celtics players will win individual awards this season. No players on the Boston roster were named to any of the final lists for the NBA awards this season despite the team being the runaway top seed all season.

The team had the best record and best net rating in the league. They led in offense and defense per 100 possessions, yet no player was shortlisted for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year or any other award.

Jayson Tatum did not make the top three of MVP voting. Jrue Holiday was not shortlisted for Defensive Player of the Year. Even their coach, Joe Mazzulla, was left off coach of the year.

