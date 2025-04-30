The LA Lakers face a win-or-go-home situation tonight as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. After taking Game 1 117-95, the Timberwolves stole home-court advantage.
They are now up 3-1 and on the brink of eliminating the No. 3 seed in the West.
The purple and gold are getting all kinds of support from around the world, given this game's importance. So much so that Deepak Goel, an Indian man who tends to show digital snans (the act of bathing or ablution) at the Narmada river on Instagram, blessed the 17-time NBA champions ahead of this duel.
People take a dip in the holy river to seek blessings and good fortune from God, but given the distance, somebody trying to see Los Angeles win tonight requested the digital blessing.
Once the video made it to social media, several fans reacted to it. Some greeted LeBron James and Co. ahead of the big game.
"lepookie blessing our holy waters," one fan said.
@kingjames love from india," another fan said.
Thank you deepak, lakers nation babyyyy," another fan commented.
Others used a popular meme to express their confidence that the 3-1 deficit isn't the end of the series.
"Antman, Batman, Superman It don’t matter- LAKERS IN 7," one fan wrote.
Minnesota, baking soda, baby Yoda ..... Lakers in 7," another fan added.
OKC BKC KFC LAKERS IN 7," another fan said.
LeBron James on why Lakers couldn't close the deal in Game 4 against Timberwolves
Los Angeles entered the fourth quarter of Game 4 with a 10-point lead over the Timberwolves. They couldn't close the deal and ended up losing the game 116-113 behind a 43-point performance from Anthony Edwards.
LeBron James rejected the notion that fatigue played a factor in the team's lack of energy down the stretch, pointing at two specific plays they couldn't make that ended up costing them the win.
"We had some really good looks," LeBron James said. "Luka (Doncic) missed a point blank layup to put us up seven. I missed a point blank layup to put us up four. We had a couple of opportunities. I don't think fatigue had anything to do with it. We just missed some point blank shots."
The bright side is that Game 5 will be played at Crypto.com Arena, but James and Co. already dropped a game at their arena.
