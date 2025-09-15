"Let me brag for one second": Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah pours her heart out after Bucks superstar wins first medal with Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah, went on social media to express her love and support for her husband after he won his first medal with Greece. Antetokounmpo made history as he carried his country to a bronze medal win against Finland in EuroBasket 2025. While most teams typically eye the gold medal, Greece's bronze medal victory was still a huge accomplishment for Giannis, as he never stepped on the podium with his country's national team prior to Sunday.Mariah, being the proud wife that she is, gave her husband a huge shoutout on Instagram. She uploaded a collage of pictures featuring their time in EuroBasket 2025. The post also came with a heartfelt message.&quot;Let me brag for one second…my man, my man, my man! 🥰Everything earned, nothing given! You deserve all of this greatness and more,&quot; Mariah wrote. &quot;During this Eurobasket we celebrated our wedding anniversary, first day of school and our beautiful daughter’s second birthday from a distance, but every single sacrifice is worth it to see you accomplish your dreams,&quot; Mariah continued. &quot;I promise to be by your side through it all my love. Keep going I’m right here with you, we aren’t done yet! 💛&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiannis Antetokounmpo reacts to bronze medal winGiannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most decorated basketball stars today. He's a two-time NBA MVP, a one-time NBA champion, a one-time NBA Finals MVP, and a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Despite all the success he's garnered in the USA, earning his first medal with Greece means the world to him.After winning the bronze medal on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't hold back his emotions as he was happy to finally reach a new milestone for his country. In his book, the Greek Freak feels that winning a medal with Greece is the biggest accomplishment of his career. “We did it. This is probably one of the biggest accomplishments that I’ve ever accomplished as an athlete,” Antetokounmpo said. “I know I’ve won an NBA championship, but there’s no feeling like representing your national team and representing 12 million people that breathe and live this national team. This is probably the greatest accomplishment so far in my life.”After a hard-fought battle against Finland, Giannis Antetokounmpo now has the opportunity to rest for a bit before getting back to training with the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee's first preseason game commences on October 6 against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo isn't likely to play in the preseason to give him time to rest for the regular season, which commences on October 22 against the Washington Wizards.