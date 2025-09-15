  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • "Let me brag for one second": Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah pours her heart out after Bucks superstar wins first medal with Greece

"Let me brag for one second": Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah pours her heart out after Bucks superstar wins first medal with Greece

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Sep 15, 2025 02:56 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah pours her heart out (Image Source: Instagram, @ sincerelyymariah and @giannis_an34)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah, went on social media to express her love and support for her husband after he won his first medal with Greece. Antetokounmpo made history as he carried his country to a bronze medal win against Finland in EuroBasket 2025.

Ad

While most teams typically eye the gold medal, Greece's bronze medal victory was still a huge accomplishment for Giannis, as he never stepped on the podium with his country's national team prior to Sunday.

Mariah, being the proud wife that she is, gave her husband a huge shoutout on Instagram. She uploaded a collage of pictures featuring their time in EuroBasket 2025. The post also came with a heartfelt message.

"Let me brag for one second…my man, my man, my man! 🥰Everything earned, nothing given! You deserve all of this greatness and more," Mariah wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"During this Eurobasket we celebrated our wedding anniversary, first day of school and our beautiful daughter’s second birthday from a distance, but every single sacrifice is worth it to see you accomplish your dreams," Mariah continued. "I promise to be by your side through it all my love. Keep going I’m right here with you, we aren’t done yet! 💛"
Ad
Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to bronze medal win

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most decorated basketball stars today. He's a two-time NBA MVP, a one-time NBA champion, a one-time NBA Finals MVP, and a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Despite all the success he's garnered in the USA, earning his first medal with Greece means the world to him.

After winning the bronze medal on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't hold back his emotions as he was happy to finally reach a new milestone for his country. In his book, the Greek Freak feels that winning a medal with Greece is the biggest accomplishment of his career.

Ad
“We did it. This is probably one of the biggest accomplishments that I’ve ever accomplished as an athlete,” Antetokounmpo said. “I know I’ve won an NBA championship, but there’s no feeling like representing your national team and representing 12 million people that breathe and live this national team. This is probably the greatest accomplishment so far in my life.”
Ad
Ad

After a hard-fought battle against Finland, Giannis Antetokounmpo now has the opportunity to rest for a bit before getting back to training with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee's first preseason game commences on October 6 against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo isn't likely to play in the preseason to give him time to rest for the regular season, which commences on October 22 against the Washington Wizards.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Itiel Estudillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications