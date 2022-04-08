"Let your game do the talking" - Chris Broussard's advises LeBron James to chill and stop making arrogant statements

LeBron James made headlines in August when he called out his critics on Twitter and told them to "keep their energy" once the season started. Fast forward to the end of the regular season, the LA Lakers are officially eliminated from playoff contention. Plus, the team announced on Friday that James would be shut down for the final two games.

"The King" quickly deleted the post, but a screenshot was already in circulation. And with the Lakers' failure to even qualify for the play-in tournament and possibly having a 50-loss season, James' arrogant statement is going viral again.

"Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way they play, we're past out time in this league, etc etc etc!! Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!!! Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it's begins! That's all I ask. #ThankYou." James posted.

CarlosStory @CarlosxcStory Lebron deleted this tweet Lebron deleted this tweet https://t.co/HCSH4vsCk6

The tweet eventually backfired on James, and Fox Sports' Chris Broussard had a piece of advice for the four-time NBA champion. Broussard believes James should not make arrogant statements anymore, because it does not work out every time for him. He noted that James needs to let his game do the talking.

"This is my advice to LeBron as somebody who likes him as a player and a person," Broussard said. "The braggadocious, bombastic LeBron, that ain't him. That never works for him. ... I'm just saying LeBron should just chill. Your game is loud enough, bro. Let your game do the talking."

Broussard pointed out the times James made a few arrogant statements and how they failed. James said that they would win a lot of championships in Miami, but only ended up winning two. "The King" also went into playoff mode in his first season with the LA Lakers and they failed to make it to the postseason.

James did tone it down when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. He did not promise anything and pointed out that winning a championship is a long process. James led the Cavs to their first NBA title two years later by overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James to miss the remainder of the season

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers (31-49) announced on Friday morning that LeBron James will miss the remainder of the season. With the Lakers already failing to qualify for the play-in tournament and James nursing a sprained ankle, it's the best decision for all parties involved.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery. LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery.

James would have been criticized if he had chased the scoring title in meaningless games. It also shows that the kid from Akron, Ohio, is doing his best to recover and be back in full health next season. The Lakers may have been disappointing this season, but LeBron has a long-term goal of playing with his son, Bronny, in the league in 2024.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein