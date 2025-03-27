"Let it go" - Shannon Sharpe sends stern warning to Stephen A. Smith on LeBron James beef recalling his own spat with Kevin Durant

LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith have been in a public beef after the LA Lakers star confronted the ESPN analyst during a game for his comments about his son and teammate Bronny James. LeBron and Smith have also exchanged numerous monologues in different shows, extending the beef to more than just an on-court spat.

Smith’s show partner and LeBron supporter Shannon Sharpe broke his silence about the two’s issues, expressing his comments on his "Nightcap" podcast on Thursday. Smith believes that the best way to end the beef was for Stephen A. to not comment on it anymore.

"I wish Stephen A. would have just left it alone," Sharpe said. "Once it happened, address it, this is what happened, he came over to me, said what he said, I want to address it now and I'm gonna be done with it." [1:34]

"So every time Stephen A. talks about it, it stirs it up again. I see both sides of the equation, but Stephen A. just needs to let it go…For him to do that at a game lets you know how upset he was at Stephen A. and what Stephen A. has been saying," he added.

Sharpe recalled his previous spat with Kevin Durant, who, he said, pulled him to a side in an event and talked out their differences.

In Sharpe’s recollection, he kept it cool with Durant, explaining that who he is in the show is just a passionate version of himself. He also reiterated to the two-time NBA champion that he is very careful when talking about players on national television.

“I said ‘KD bro, I’m passionate. Any topic that we discuss on that show, I’m very very passionate. I spent lots of time researching it and I’m very very careful on what I say,” Sharpe said. [6:20]

Aside from Sharpe, Stephen A. also had a previous spat with Durant, following his departure from the OKC Thunder in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors, where he won two titles alongside Steph Curry.

LeBron James trolls Stephen A. Smith on a recent Instagram post

LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith’s beef went to another level on Wednesday following James’ Instagram post, which made fun of Smith's boxing skills. The post saw the NBA analyst awkwardly throwing punches in a training session.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP,” LeBron James said.

The post comes after Stephen A. remarked that if James threw hands on him, he would have swung back in their on-court interaction on the “Stephen A. Show.”

Meanwhile, LeBron James addressed the feud on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he called Smith’s tirades as like on a “Taylor Swift tour.”

