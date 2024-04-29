"Let him know I sent him home": Anthony Edwards hyped to trash talk Kevin Durant at Team USA camp after sweeping Suns

Anthony Edwards exploded for 40 points on Sunday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves completed their sweep of the Phoenix Suns with a 122-116 win. After the game, the “Ant Man” said that he eagerly anticipates trash-talking fellow Team USA member Kevin Durant in the summer.

Edwards and Durant are part of Team USA’s 12-man lineup for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which also includes LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum.

There were several back-and-forth exchanges between Edwards and Durant throughout the series. But after wrapping up the sweep, Edwards said that there's mutual respect between them, but he couldn't resist sneaking in one final playful remark.

"I got the utmost respect for KD. He comes in and competes every night. I’ve watched every one of his games since I’ve been 5. I love that guy," Edwards said.

"I’m excited to play with him this summer, talk a little trash and let him know I sent him home.”

Led by Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves achieved their first playoff sweep in franchise history and first playoff series win in two decades. Edwards scored 40 points, just one point shy of his playoff career high, which he set in a 122-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the 2023 first round.

In the first round, Edwards averaged 31.0 points, 6.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game, shooting 51.2% from the field and 43.8% from deep.

Anthony Edwards leads way as Timberwolves sweep Suns

The Timberwolves are the first team to advance in this year's playoffs after pummeling the Suns, who were 3-0 against them in the regular season. They face the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers series, which the Nuggets lead 3-1.

In the second half, Anthony Edwards took charge with 31 points, shooting 11-for-15 overall and sinking six 3-pointers. Karl Anthony-Towns had a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Jaden McDaniels added 18 for the Timberwolves.

Durant had 33 points in the loss, along with nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Devin Booker scored a game-high 49 points and had six assists and five rebounds, but his performance wasn't enough to drag the Suns to victory.

Bradley Beal had a tough game, scoring only nine points on four made shots, committing six turnovers and fouling out in the fourth quarter.

