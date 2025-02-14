"Let Luka operate with the ball" - NBA insider dubs Lakers' $12,976,362 guard as 'issue' alongside Luka Doncic

While it seems like the LA Lakers have secured their future once the LeBron James era is over by acquiring Luka Doncic, growing pains will be inevitable. Doncic has only played two games for LA but one sportswriter seems to have pinpointed a potential issue.

The Lakers lost the second game of the Doncic era by a landslide. After beating the Utah Jazz 132-113 in Doncic's debut on Monday, the Jazz got their revenge on Wednesday through a 131-119 victory.

Following this loss, ESPN's Brian Windhorst pointed to guard Austin Reaves as the issue.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I honestly believe that the issue is Austin Reaves," Windhorst said (5:43-6:15). "The way the Lakers are playing now is powered by Austin Reaves. Austin has been awesome since the first of the year, he had a 45-point game last week, his first game with Luka he had 22 points. He is the guy who needs the ball in his hands. He's been part of the LA big three this year.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Seriously, they're a top-five team in the West because of Austin Reaves. They're probably going to have to diminish the ball in Austin Reaves' hands and put it more in Luka's hands and let Luka operate with the ball."

The LA front office believes Austin Reaves is one of their core pieces as they were reportedly unwilling to include him in any trade talks. Before the deadline, several stars were being linked to LA but reports indicated that Reaves was not on the table in any of these trade talks.

Reaves signed a four-year $56 million deal in the summer of 2023 after a breakout year in 2022-23. This season, he is owed $12,976,362 as per Sportrac. Reaves' contract also has a player option in the fourth season (2026-27).

This season, Reaves is the second-best scorer on the Lakers behind LeBron James with 19.1 points per game. Ahead of Luka Doncic's debut against the Jazz on Monday, Reaves scored a career-best 45 points against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Also read: ESPN insider shares surprising update on LeBron James' retirement timeline refuting other reports

Austin Reaves could be a good fit next to Luka Doncic for the Lakers

Prior to the Luka Doncic trade, the question for the LA Lakers was who would lead them after the LeBron James era. Should Doncic choose to re-sign with LA, then their future is already secure.

Doncic is turning 26 at the end of February which effectively means he can be the face of the franchise for many years to come. However, having a superstar is not enough to win championships, he also needs to have the right supporting cast.

In terms of age and talent, Austin Reaves seems like he could be a fantastic sidekick to Doncic. Reaves is only 26 years old and has been steadily improving. He has also proven that he can be a reliable option as he's thrived next to James and Anthony Davis.

Timeline and talent-wise, Doncic and Reaves could end up becoming a deadly backcourt one-two punch for the Lakers for many years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback