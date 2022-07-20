“Let’s not act like LeBron James wasn’t in the damn MVP conversation” - Jay Williams says he gives LeBron James a slight edge over Kevin Durant

LeBron James once again put up MVP caliber numbers, but the Laker struggled.

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," former NBA player Jay Williams spoke about how it is easy to overlook LeBron's great individual season.

"I get it because he got injured this season towards the back end when they weren't making the playoffs and they're trying to make that push for the eigth seed. The numbers kind of speak for themselves, man. I mean the guy single-handedly kept them in contention," Williams said.

Jay Williams said that he would still take LeBron over Kevin Durant if push comes to shove.

"Now when he was in his heyday, I think that would have been enough to get them into the playoffs. But let’s not act like LeBron James wasn’t in the damn MVP conversation. I know Kevin Durant what he has skill wise in basketball but I find myself kind of giving LeBron James the edge over KD," Williams concluded.

James and Durant have been widely considered the best players in the world, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry.

LeBron James in Year 19

King James against the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James, throughout his illustrious career, has been an iron man. He is in his 19th season and has hardly had a severe injury. James still dominates the league.

LeBron did this In year 19 BTW LeBron James 2022 stats:30.3 pts8.2 rebounds6.2 assistsFG% 52.43P% 35.9TS% 61.9LeBron did this In year 19 BTW LeBron James 2022 stats:30.3 pts8.2 rebounds6.2 assistsFG% 52.43P% 35.9TS% 61.9LeBron did this In year 19 BTW 💜💛 https://t.co/geOoRkzilF

James competed for the scoring title during his 19th season. He battled with Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant for the scoring title. James would be the favorite to win the MVP award had his team won more games.

What makes this even more remarkable is coach Frank Vogel played James at the center. That's uncharted territory for him. Yet, he still averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is shot over 52% from the field and nearly 36% from beyond the arc.

StatMuse @statmuse NBA stat clubs LeBron James is the only member of:



36000/10000/10000 club NBA stat clubs LeBron James is the only member of:27000/7000/7000 club28000/8000/8000 club29000/9000/9000 club30000/10000/10000 club31000/10000/10000 club32000/10000/10000 club33000/10000/10000 club34000/10000/10000 club35000/10000/10000 club36000/10000/10000 club https://t.co/HnvDl8xt1w

While the Lakers had a disappointing season, James continues to break numerous records, cementing himself as the greatest player of all time.

