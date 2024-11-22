"Let's cut the BS" - Stephen A. Smith labels Bronny James' Lakers roster spot as 'favor' for LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith straightforwardly admitted what he thinks of LeBron James' son Bronny James' roster spot on the LA Lakers. The No. 55 pick in this year's draft has been under immense scrutiny after failing to hit the ground running. Bronny struggled in the Summer League; those issues followed him in the preseason, and his limited NBA minutes haven't been productive enough.

He was expected to step it up in the G League, but the 20-year-old hasn't impressed in the minors. Despite those struggles, Bronny's Lakers roster spot has been secured. He's also playing the G League games part-time for now. While appearing on the "Full Send Podcast," Smith said, "There's no question" Bronny's roster spot is a favor for LeBron.

"First of all, there's no question," Smith said. "Let's cut the BS. "There's no question it was a favor, Bronny James did not do what it takes to earn a spot on an NBA roster."

The Lakers entered the past offseason with LeBron's future undecided. The four-time MVP was a free agent. However, the Lakers held a crucial card to ensure they re-signed their superstar player: drafting Bronny James with one of their two picks.

Bronny only worked out for two teams, including the Suns and Lakers. The Suns passed on him after taking Ryan Dunn with the No. 28 pick and Oso Ighodaro with the No. 40 pick (both via trade).

The Warriors were reportedly another team coveting the former USC prospect with the No. 52 pick but avoided selecting him to respect LeBron James' wish.

Jason Whitlock says Bronny James' internet hate drove LeBron James away from social media

LeBron James has momentarily stepped away from social media. "King James" announced late on Wednesday after retweeting Kevin Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman's rant on "hate."

"And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care," LeBron said.

It soon became a hot topic with several national media outlets discussing LeBron James' hiatus from social media. Former ESPN columnist Jason Whitlock was among those to weigh in.

Whitlock believes LeBron made that choice because of the criticism and hate that has come Bronny's way after a rough start to his NBA career. Whitlock also suggested the criticism LeBron had to endure after "forcing" his son into this situation was another reason he quit social media.

The podcaster believes LeBron James will return soon if Bronny James has three consecutive good games.

