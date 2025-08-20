"Let's get it mi amor": Draymond Green responds to wife Hazel Renee's public shoutout with heartfelt comment 

Draymond Green is entering Year 14 with the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs marked the moment on Monday with a post on Instagram, which was reposted by Green’s wife, Hazel Renee.

Green responded to the shoutout from Renee with a heartfelt comment via his Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Let’s get it mi amor!! Addition only!”

Draymond Green’s comment/Instagram @money23green

Green has played with the Warriors for 13 seasons, winning four NBA championships and a Defensive Player of the Year award, all while averaging 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists across 881 games. Last season, he averaged 9.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 5.6 apg on 42.4% shooting and 32.5% from deep.

Green remains a defensive anchor and locker room leader. Following the Warriors’ playoff exit, he confidently stated his intent to return for the next season, shrugging off concerns about roster aging. He and Stephen Curry form one of the league’s most enduring and successful partnerships.

With two years left on his current contract and being a core figure on the team, the Warriors are building their roster around him, along with Curry and Jimmy Butler. Green has begun preparing for life after basketball as he’s indicated that he plans to retire within the next two to three years, as he transitions to media roles.

All about Draymond Green and his wife Hazel Renee

Draymond Green has carved a reputation as an enforcer on the court. Outside the court, his relationship with Hazel Renee shows another side of his temperament.

Olive Green, Hazel Renee, Cash Green, Draymond Jamal Green Jr., and Draymond Green attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

Green and Renee first crossed paths at Michigan State University. There, she was a track athlete while he played basketball.

Though they didn’t immediately become romantically involved, they reconnected years later in Los Angeles. They started dating publicly around 2018.

Draymond proposed aboard a boat covered in roses, following a helicopter ride over the ocean with friends and family present. Their original wedding date was set for June 28, 2020, but plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding ultimately took place on Aug. 14, 2022, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

The couple shares a blended family with four children. Hazel’s daughter, Olive Jay, is from her previous relationship with Jacob Pullen and was born in 2014. Draymond’s son, Draymond Jr. (D.J.), is also from a prior relationship with Jelissa Hardy and was born in 2016. They share two daughters together, Cash, born in 2020, and Hunni, born in December 2023.

