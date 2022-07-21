"Let's give LeBron props to not even acknowledge this jerk for like your entire career" - 'Rich Eisen Show' host commends LeBron James for ignoring Skip Bayless since entering the NBA

Analyst Skip Bayless has often criticized LeBron James, who entered the NBA in 2003.

Bayless has always claimed that he does not hate "The King," but continues to call him out on a regular basis. However, a radio show host was more impressed with James for not recognizing the analyst's criticism during his entire career.

The LA Lakers superstar recently made headlines by playing at the Drew League earlier this week. James put up 42 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and four steals. He shot the ball 18-for-36 from the field, but was just 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.

After the game, Bayless took the opportunity to criticize James' performance in the famed pro-am league and tweeted:

"Love it that LeBron played in the Drew League today. But: he shot only 2-13 from three??? He missed the late free throw that would've at least clinched overtime? Some things never change."

Bayless calling out James is a normal day on social media. However, it was one of the topics on a recent episode of "The Rich Eisen Show." Chris Brockman, TJ Jefferson and Adam Chudwin discussed the Fox Sports analyst's trash talk towards one of the greatest players of all time.

Jefferson was particularly impressed with how James has completely ignored Bayless for his entire career.

"Let's give LeBron props for not even acknowledging this jerk for like your entire career," Jefferson said. "It's probably ... Skip doesn't stop, he keeps doing it."

Despite calling Bayless a jerk, Jefferson did give him the props for being one of the highest-paid sports personalities on television.

"Skip Bayless makes $8 million a year doing that and I don't. So maybe I should apply it and use maybe what works for him because I'd like to make $8 million a year at some point."

Has LeBron James ever acknowledged Skip Bayless?

The common belief on social media is that LeBron James has never acknowledged Skip Bayless.

However, Reddit user jack64467 did some research on James' Twitter account. The fact is, "The King" has talked about Bayless at least twice, in 2011 and 2012. Below are his tweets regarding the analyst:

LeBron James @KingJames @movebitch06 Stephen A and Skip are great for sports! Even though I personally don't agree with alot they say, they have there own opinions @movebitch06 Stephen A and Skip are great for sports! Even though I personally don't agree with alot they say, they have there own opinions

LeBron James @KingJames RT @Nicholas246 @KingJames How do you feel about Skip Bayless?(I don't feel anything! Never met or seen him a day in my life. Great for TV) RT @Nicholas246: @KingJames How do you feel about Skip Bayless?(I don't feel anything! Never met or seen him a day in my life. Great for TV)

It appears, however, that LeBron James has not made any references to Bayless for more than a decade. That is still impressive considering the things that the sports personality has said about the LA Lakers superstar.

At this point in his career, James has heard it all from his critics and haters. He's won four championships and is still looking to add more before retiring.

On the latest episode of "The Shop," James admitted that he did not want to take game-winning shots early in his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was because of people calling him out if he misses. However, the four-time MVP does not care about that at all now.

"Maybe when I was younger because I cared about what everybody else thought. I don't give a f**k now," James said.

UNINTERRUPTED @uninterrupted



didn't mince words when describing his mindset. New episode of



"I don't give a f*ck what nobody think. I'm him." @KingJames didn't mince words when describing his mindset.

With the way he played last season, LeBron James will likely break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record next season. He's also expected to spearhead the charge as the LA Lakers look to return to the playoffs.

