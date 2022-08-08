Create
"Let's give respect to one of the worst all-time great lists ever created", "You should change this podcast name" - NBA fans slander Nick Wright for ranking LeBron James at No.1 in his 'Top 50 players' list

LeBron James brings the ball up the court.
Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta
ANALYST
Modified Aug 08, 2022 06:43 PM IST

Nick Wright's list of the "Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years" has LeBron James ranked number 1. With Wright receiving harsh criticism, NBA fans reacted mercilessly to the complete list.

Nick Wright's list is undoubtedly unique. However, the analyst has done a solid job of ensuring that the narrative around his decision is sound.

After highlighting and celebrating the players' careers on his list, Wright justified most of the rankings. He placed Michael Jordan at number 3.

Wright confirmed early on that the final two players on the list would be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.

The analyst was unsurprisingly on brand, picking James as the greatest player in the last 50 years. However, fans haven't reviewed the analyst's opinions kindly.

With a broad spectrum of responses to his list, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

@getnickwright Bron borderline top 5 sitting at five he ain’t win enough considering he had a superteam every year from 2011-2017 and then again in 2020.
@getnickwright What has LeBron done to be put above Jordan?
@getnickwright The sad part about this list is that in totality it’s actually pretty accurate. Swap MJ and Kareem. Luka will most likely end his career at 20. He needs to currently be moved back about 20 spots. Aside from those changes I don’t know what else I would switch
@getnickwright LeBron is a better father figure than Jordan.
@getnickwright You lost me at 1 so didnt bother reading the rest.
@getnickwright Lebron haters gonna HATE this
@getnickwright Any list that doesn't have MJ at 1 is already a joke and not worth reading the rest
@getnickwright You should change this podcast name 🤡🤡 https://t.co/g2NDKrcH9n
@getnickwright Now that’s complete let’s give respect to one of the worst all time great lists ever created
@getnickwright No one cares
@getnickwright Jordan at 3 disqualifies the entire list
@getnickwright Any list that has Jordan has 3 is just WRONG L🤣. Nah this is just a joke
@getnickwright Well, at least you got number 1 right.
@getnickwright You lose all credibility with Jordan at 3
@getnickwright https://t.co/6HoZ5MVPVM

With the list complete, it is safe to say that NBA fans haven't had the best reaction to Nick Wright's opinions. In his video, Wright clearly stated that the number 1 pick was more or less likely to be predictable. However, in highlighting LeBron's career, he said:

"At every different age-benchmark of his career, he has been his best at something different."
"He, of course, is the only member of the '30K-10K-10K' club - 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 10,000 assists. What's more amazing is he is also the only member of the '10K-10K-10K' club. So he has 37,000 change, 10,000 and 10,000. No one else has 10,000, 10,000, 10,000."
youtube-cover

Wright continued to emphasize the sheer statistical greatness of the "King." Having achieved several milestones throughout his 19-year tenure in the league, denying James' placement on the list is difficult.

Should LeBron James be considered the greatest of All-Time?

LeBron James looks on at a game.
Nick Wright made a bold statement by placing LeBron James at number 1 in his list. Although he has also done a solid job of defending this decision, his list hasn't been well received by fans.

Also Read Story Continues below

James is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever to play the game of basketball. His extensive resume tends to speak for itself. However, the GOAT debate itself makes a compelling argument for considering Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time.

Heading into his 20th season in the league, James is on the verge of another career milestone. James could surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's top scorer. Breaking this record will add to his claim in the GOAT debate.

