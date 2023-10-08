“Let’s go 18”: LeBron James hyped as Ohio State’s Marvin Harris Jr. sports his custom cleats

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harris Jr. sported LeBron James' custom cleats for their game against the Maryland Terrapins. This has made the NBA superstar hyped up for him.

The Buckeyes have previously worn black LeBron back in 2016 and won that game versus the Michigan Wolverines in a double-overtime victory. The Buckeyes have started the new season with a 5-0 record, having won thrice at home and twice away.

The Buckeyes also sported LeBron cleats back in November 2022 against the Wolverines. Those cleats were predominantly black with a red outline throughout and a red swoosh. The cleats had Ohio State's logo on their tongue above LeBron James' logo which was completely black-colored.

LeBron is currently gearing up for the NBA preseason with the Lakers in Abu Dhabi. The Lakers will be playing their first game of the preseason later today against the Golden State Warriors. It would be very interesting to see how the game unfolds for the Lakers and the Warriors with their new additions.

Just hours before his first game, LeBron took to Instagram and shared a story tagging the talented Ohio State wide receiver writing,

" Let's Go 18!!!!!! H.I.M"

This isn't the first time a team or a player has sported a custom LeBron cleat or sneaker on or off the field. Barring the American football scene, many NBA players have sported Nike LeBron's in NBA games. Anthony Davis, Jalen Brunson, PJ Tucker, Ben Simmons and Dennis Schroder are few of the notable names.

Some notable collaborations of LeBron's signature Nike sneaker

In their game against the Terrapins, their WR Marvin Harris Jr. sported an all-black LeBron cleat. The Buckeyes shared this through their official X account captioning:

" It’s all about the shoes "

Marvin Harris Jr. is the son of former Colts wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Jr. Following a splendid sophomore year in 2022, he received the Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year award and was named Unanimous All-American.

The Oregan Ducks also wore Nike LeBron 20 before their against the Colorado Buffaloes last month. The players sported an exclusive green and yellow colorway of the sneaker while entering the stadium.

Earlier this year, the Ohio native collaborated with Premier League club Liverpool FC and released a limited edition of a Liverpool jersey and a pair Nike LeBron 20s. LeBron owns a minority stake of Liverpool.The collection also included shorts, a long-sleeve top and a hoodie modelled by Liverpool players.