"Let's go 5! Sensational" - Anthony Edwards' baby momma Jeanine Robel ecstatic after 43-point outing

Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards, went on the road to face the Denver Nuggets in the Game 1 of the Western Conference’s round-two matchup on Saturday.

Anthony Edwards scored a playoff career-high 43 points in the 106-99 win. His girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, notably took to Instagram to celebrate her beau's career night and uploaded a story saying:

"Let's go 5! Sensational"

Jeanine Robel's Instagram story

A few more significant players from the Minnesota Timberwolves accompanied Jeanine Robel. Anissa Claiborne, the wife of Jordan McLaughlin, and Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns, were also in attendance to support the team in Denver.

Here’s a clip of Robel celebrating enthusiastically after her partner scored 43 points against the Nuggets, including a crucial fadeaway jumper in the final minute. With this performance, the Timberwolves have taken home-court advantage from the defending champions. They are now leading 1-0 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Anthony Edwards had a daughter with Jeanine Robel

It's been a monumental year for Anthony Edwards, both on and off the basketball court. He earned his second All-Star game nomination this year and is widely regarded as the next icon of the NBA, especially now that LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are not in the playoffs.

Edwards and his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, recently celebrated the birth of their daughter, A.J.E., who was born on March 1. Edwards even had to leave during a game against the Sacramento Kings to be present for her birth. Since then, his performance has soared, particularly in the 2024 NBA playoffs, where he has been exceptionally strong.

A closer look at Anthony Edwards' 43-point performance in Game 1

Edwards dominated the first half, racking up 25 points, while Reid stepped up in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 20 points despite facing foul trouble. The Timberwolves shot an impressive 71.1% from the floor in the second half.

Edwards nailed a crucial jumper with 1 minute, 36 seconds left, boosting the Wolves' lead to 102-91 in a tightly contested game. He then secured the victory with a pair of free throws and a layup in the final minute.

With less than six minutes to go, Reid banked in a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired, putting Minnesota ahead 87-84. He followed up with a powerful putback dunk after a missed transition three by Edwards. Reid then hit another 3-pointer to extend the Wolves' lead to 94-88 with just under five minutes left.