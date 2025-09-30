  • home icon
“Let’s go BAYbeeeee”: Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, pumped as Warriors superstar rolls into 17th NBA season

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 30, 2025 10:30 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors-Media Day - Source: Imagn
NBA: Golden State Warriors-Media Day - Source: Imagn

Steph Curry is preparing for his 17th NBA season, and the excitement among fans is as strong as ever. On the Golden State Warriors' Media Day, he shared a post on Instagram that quickly made him the talk of social media.

The post included 17 photos, one from each year of his career, showcasing his journey from a rookie to a seasoned veteran.

“Year 17 in The Bay! Grateful for the journey thus far 🙏🏽,” Steph captioned his post.
Fans rallied behind the post, drawing more than 400,000 likes and over 4,000 comments within seven hours. Ayesha Curry proudly hyped up her husband, while fans and former teammates also joined in.

“Let's go BAYbeeeee,” Ayesha wrote.
“GET THIS 5TH CHIP GOAT 🗣️🏆,” @steph_center said.
“The greatest shooter of all time!,” Tristan Jass wrote.
“🐐🐐🐐🫡🫡🫡,” Quinn Cook said.
“At least 20!,” JaVale McGee said.
“YES LETS GO BABY,” @latiefahstewart wrote.
Credits: Instagram (@stephencurry30)
Steph Curry had a packed schedule this offseason, hosting the Curry Camp, traveling to China, promoting his book and bourbon brand, and attending major tennis events like the US Open Finals and the Laver Cup.

However, Curry has regularly shared updates from his training sessions, posting photos from the gym and practice courts with his trainers and coaches to highlight his preparation for the 2025–26 season.

Steph Curry opens up about the Jonathan Kuminga situation

The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have gone back and forth all summer trying to find common ground on a contract extension, but no deal has been reached. Kuminga’s camp reportedly values him as a $30 million per year player, while the Warriors have made lower offers.

The current offers on the table are: two years at $45 million with a team option for the final season, three years at $75.2 million with a team option for the final season, and three years at $54 million with no team option.

When Steph Curry was asked about the situation during media day, he said:

"I only listen to my teammate, I don't listen to agents or anybody speaking on behalf. I'll hear that from JK.
"He'll be committed when he gets here. I just know, from man to man, he didn't want to be in the way of anything. Let that situation play out, he can speak for himself."

Despite Kuminga’s contract situation not concluding, the front office made a move to strengthen the roster by bringing in veteran big man Al Horford.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Bhargav
