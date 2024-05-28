"Let's go JB": Al Horford's sister Anna Horford latest to heap praise on Jaylen Brown's ECF MVP win

Boston Celtics center Al Horford's sister Anna Horford conveyed support for Jaylen Brown after he won the Eastern Conference finals MVP on Monday. Anna took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the Celtics star for his remarkable contribution to the team's effort to sweep the Indiana Pacers to advance to the NBA finals.

"Let’s go JB!!! 💪🏼💪🏼☘️☘️," Anna tweeted.

The Boston Celtics clinched the series with their fourth straight win on Monday with a 105-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers on the road in Game 4. Jaylen Brown led the team's scoring with 29 points along with six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.

The three-time NBA All-Star averaged 29.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in the four games against the Pacers to win the Larry Bird ECF MVP award. Brown also came up clutch against the Pacers in Game 1 with his game-tying 3-pointer followed by a 40-point performance to lead the Celtics to victory in Game 2.

"I never win s*it": Jaylen Brown reacts to winning 2024 Eastern Conference finals MVP

Often considered as the secondary contender behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown surpassed his teammate this time around to clinch the Eastern Conference finals MVP after sweeping the Indiana Pacers.

In the post-game interview, Brown opened up about winning the Conference finals MVP saying that he was not expecting that. He also gave credit to the Pacers for putting up a tough fight.

"I wasn't expecting that at all. I never win sh*t," Brown said. "I was just happy that we won.

"We give credit to Indiana, they played us tough. I know that people think that Indiana wasn't a good team or whatever, I thought they were as tough as anybody we played all season. They were physical, they were fast and they put a lot of pressure on us so, shoutout to them and respect to them."

Jayson Tatum averaged 30.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals against the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. Even though Tatum had a better stat line than Brown, the nine MVP voters preferred Brown for the award with five votes to the four that Tatum received.

With Brown winning his first ECF MVP, both Celtics stars have now won the award, with Tatum previously winning it in 2022 after leading the team against the Miami Heat.

