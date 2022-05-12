“Let’s just keep it real, Pelinka had nothing to do with LeBron going there” - Chris Broussard on Jeanie Buss’ confidence in Rob Pelinka, says he didn’t build the 2020 championship team

The LA Lakers won the championship with LeBron James in 2020. But sports personality Chris Broussard does not believe Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had a hand in building that team.

There has been a lot of talk about Pelinka's role in the club, and some believe perhaps it is time for franchise owner Jeanie Buss to let him go. Given how the team fared in the 2021-22 campaign, people have started to question his ability to oversee the team.

On the most recent episode of The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Pelinka's impact was discussed.

"I agree that her incredible confidence in Pelinka, at this point it's not been earned, because let's just keep it real, Pelinka had nothing to with LeBron going there. LeBron and Rich paul, they got AD, let's keep it real. Everybody wants to blame Lebron for Westbrook deal then blame him also for AD. AD, that wasn't Rob Pelinka getting him to the Lakers.

"Pelinka didn't build that championship team, he built that team last year. And if you wanna blame LeBron for Westbrook, fine. But this extreme confidence is just not founded. If you got the guy as your GM you believe in him but we'll see if he can deliver."

There is pressure to make significant changes this offseason considering how badly the Lakers performed. They finished 16 games under .500 and missed postseason action.

The Lakers have fired head coach Frank Vogel as the first step in their restructuring plan. As the offseason progresses, there will undoubtedly be changes to the roster ahead of the new campaign.

LeBron James won the Lakers their first title since Jeanie Buss became president of the franchise

Jeanie Buss took over as president in 2013, and her tenure was plagued by a postseason drought. From 2014, the Lakers did not make a postseason appearance until James' second campaign with the team in 2020.

However, their first playoff appearance under Jeanie ended in glory as the Lakers, led by King James, won the title in the Orlando bubble. Perhaps the factor that made it possible was Anthony Davis' acquisition, which Broussard believes Pelinka had nothing to do with.

Nonetheless, injuries have hampered the team from reaching its full potential, especially with AD constantly on the sidelines. Last season, they were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. Davis believes the result would have been a lot different had he remained healthy for the series.

LBJ has promised not to miss the playoffs ever again in his career as he goes into his final season with the Lakers. His promise, coupled with the franchise's desire to turn things around, might make the Lakers championship contenders in 2023.

