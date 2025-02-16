"Let's just set a different tone" - Ja Morant's teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. teases game plan heading into his 2nd NBA All-Star Game

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is enjoying a standout season, which has earned him his second NBA All-Star selection. Ahead of Sunday's matchup between Kenny's Young Stars and Chuck's Global Stars, Jackson spoke with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, where he shared his approach to the game.

The NBA All-Star game has been accused of a lack of competitiveness by fans, which the 2023 DPOY wants to change when he gets on the court at Chase Center.

“I told them earlier, l said, ‘I’m just going to pick up full court.’ I’m just going to do it just because, you know, let’s just set a different tone,” Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “It’s a different format. Obviously, you’re not trying to get blown out in a game to 40.”

The NBA All-Star Game has devolved into a glorified exhibition as players showed little effort or enthusiasm.

The 2024 All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, for instance, saw the East win 211-186, with a combined 168 3-pointers attempted. Hopefully, Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest will give fans a different atmosphere in a new NBA-Star format.

The game got a major overhaul this year. Instead of the traditional East vs. West format, the league introduced a mini-tournament featuring four teams: three teams of NBA All-Stars and the winner of the Rising Stars challenge.

The league hopes that this new format will increase competitiveness and make the games more exciting for fans. Tip-off for Kenny’s Young Stars and Chuck’s Global Stars is slated for 8:20 p.m. EST.

Jaren Jackson Jr. on emulating his childhood idol Kevin Durant in NBA All-Star Game

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the lone Grizzlies representative at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. During his media availability, Jackson reminisced about his childhood, where he would pretend to be NBA legends, including Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

“When I went in my yard, I’d like to pretend I was like KD, or TMAC, or Kobe, my dad, but usually I’d be playing against my dad so, maybe not my dad,” Jackson said. “I just imagined being one of those superheroes on the court.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kevin Durant are All-Stars and will compete on different teams. Jackson was selected by Kenny Smith's team, while Durant was chosen by Shaquille O'Neal's squad.

The former Michigan State Spartans star is averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 50% from the field, 36% from 3-point range and 77% from the free-throw line.

