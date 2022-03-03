"Let's not be like spoiled brats" - Draymond Green tears LA Lakers fans apart for booing LeBron James, calls their behavior "extremely pathetic"

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have not won a game since the season resumed following the All-Star break. The Lakers are 0-3 after the break, losing to the LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. It goes without saying that Lakers fans are unhappy and have showered the team with boos.

In the most recent episode of his own podcast, Draymond Green blasted Lakers fans for booing their own team and even directing some of it on their main man, LeBron James. Green called the jeers pathetic, pointing out that the "The King" and the Lakers brought the city a championship two years.

"I thought that was pathetic. I thought it was extremely pathetic and like I said, I thought it was very distasteful from a fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA," Draymond said.

"Lets not be like spoiled brats. It's okay to be spoiled. You can 100% be spoiled. We all get spoiled by things at times at one point in our life or another, but let's not be brats. That was about as bratty as something I've seen. Considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago. And now you're booing? I thought it was utterly ridiculous," Green added.

The loudest boos happened during the LA Lakers' humiliating 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last Sunday. It was an embarrassing performance from the Lakers, especially against a team they might face in the play-in tournament to get into the playoffs.

LeBron James was showered with boos despite finishing with 32 points, six rebounds and three assists. James remains the only bright spot for the Lakers this season, but he has not been safe from criticism as to what is happening to the team. The lack of effort is just not there, which is alarming because there are only 21 games left in the regular season.

LeBron James comments on getting booed by Lakers fans

After the LA Lakers' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, LeBron James was asked by the media about his comments on being booed on Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Listen, I ride or die with the Laker faithful. So they boo, I'm with them. They scream, I'm with them. I'm 20 years into this league. I don't care about a boo here, a boo there, a cheer. Whatever they want to do, let's do it. We’re all together," James said.

James and the LA Lakers have a tough task ahead. They need to maintain their position to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. The problem is that they have the toughest schedule remaining in the NBA. Of the 21 remaining games for the Lakers, only the Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder are not battling for playoff or play-in positions.

