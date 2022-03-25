"Let's talk about the Devin Booker MVP chants in Denver" - NBA world reacts to DBook's 49-point masterclass as Phoenix Suns secure #1 seed in the West

Devin Booker knows how to celebrate an anniversary. Exactly five years after putting up his 70-point masterclass against the Boston Celtics, Booker dropped 49 points on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Booker's season-high output helped his team win 140-130 in Denver.

The win helped the Phoenix Suns get to the 60-win mark and clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Booker went 16 of 25 from the field (64.0%) and 15 of 17 (88.2%) from the free-throw line. He also had a double-double, adding 10 assists.

NBA world roots for Devin Booker to be league MVP

With the Phoenix Suns (60-14) securing home-court advantage for the playoffs, there is a growing clamor that Devin Booker should be the league MVP. Booker's case is very strong given that he is averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while leading his team to the best record in the league.

Ishmail C. Wainright 😁 @Wainright24 🏽 @mikal_bridges



MVP 🏽 @DevinBook



COTY 🏽 Coach Monty



I said it and I stand on it DPOTYMVPCOTY🏽 Coach MontyI said it and I stand on it DPOTY 👉🏽 @mikal_bridges MVP 👉🏽 @DevinBookCOTY 👉🏽 Coach MontyI said it and I stand on it 😤📍

The Booker-for-MVP sentiment is best reflected in the tweet put out by one Phoenix fan after their win against Denver:

Johnnie @GeeThree Let's talk about the @DevinBook MVP chants in Denver. Let's talk about the @DevinBook MVP chants in Denver.

Booker's own contemporaries believe he should be the league MVP. The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, who has been cleared to participate in home games, put out a tweet endorsing Booker for the honor. Kryie tweeted:

Ja Morant, who finds his own name being mentioned among MVP contenders, similarly tweeted that Booker is a name the NBA will have to start respecting. Morant said:

Ja Morant @JaMorant y'all gon start respecting DBook y'all gon start respecting DBook ‼️‼️ 💐 🔥

Besides the players, there are analysts and fans who are convinced of Booker's MVP credentials. Darius Butler, a former NFL player and co-host of "The Man-To-Man" podcast tweeted:

Darius Butler @DariusJButler Devin Booker should be in the driver seat of the @NBA MVP conversation! Devin Booker should be in the driver seat of the @NBA MVP conversation!

Similarly, other Twitter handles are throwing their weight behind Booker winning his first ever league MVP.

Guru @DrGuru_ Devin Booker might actually be the MVP. Devin Booker might actually be the MVP.

Point blank. Devin Booker deserves to mentioned in the MVP conversation.Point blank.

Finally, there is a sense of consternation within the Suns organization that their star shooting guard isn't getting the MVP love he deserves. Phoenix coach Monty Williams told the media after the win against Denver that he found it silly that Booker is not in the MVP conversation.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Monty Williams called it somewhat silly that Devin Booker is not in the MVP conversation. Monty Williams called it somewhat silly that Devin Booker is not in the MVP conversation.

Cameron Payne, Booker's teammate, similarly tweeted:

One thing is for certain. If Booker loses this race despite leading Phoenix to a league-best record by some distance, the eventual winner's credentials against Booker's will be debated for years.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein