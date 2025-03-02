The Golden State Warriors were riding high but couldn't keep their foot on the gas in Philadelphia on Saturday. Even though the undermanned 76ers were on a nine-game losing streak and lost their best player for the season, Nick Nurse's team still managed to hold on to a win. As a result, Steve Kerr doesn't want to hear anything about the NBA finals.

Ad

Following the defeat, the legendary coach admitted that his team is battling to make the playoffs, so it's early to start talking about going further.

“We would like to make the playoffs," Kerr said after the game, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "The playoffs. You’re talking about the finals? We just want to make the playoffs. Let’s not talk about the finals.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Stephen Curry had another excellent performance in the loss with 29 points and 13 assists, but Golden State struggled to contain Quentin Grimes, who had a career-high 44 points.

Draymond Green still believes the Golden State Warriors will win the whole thing

Jimmy Butler missed the game vs. the Sixers on Saturday with back spasms. Shortly after he was dealt to the team ahead of the trade deadline, Draymond Green admitted that Butler's presence gave Golden State a different kind of confidence.

Ad

"Since (Butler's) been here, we've walked into every game thinking or believing that we're gonna win that game, and that goes a long way in this league," Green said on Feb. 17, via CBS Sports. "He's brought back that belief, and I think we're going to win the championship."

There's still plenty of basketball to be played this season but injuries have held Butler throughout the past couple of years. Additionally, the Warriors have failed to find the consistency their fans want to see from a championship contender.

Ad

The Western Conference is more stacked with talent and good teams and going slightly over .500 won't likely be enough to contend. However, Golden State still has a championship DNA and could be a dangerous team in a seven-game series.

Just like Kerr said, they first need to figure things out and make sure to make the playoffs before even dreaming about confetti falling, parades, banners or champagne bottles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.