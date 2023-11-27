"Let me see what you’ve cooked up": Giannis Antetokounmpo follows in LeBron James' footsteps to market sneaker line

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are two of the most popular players in the NBA. They were consistently named All-Star captains over the past years. Both superstars also have shoe lines that are fan favorites. “The Greek Freak” is going to be one of the contenders as the face of the league once “King James” hangs up his jersey.

James recently customized the LeBron 21, the latest release of his sneaker series, and used it in the LA Lakers’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The four-time MVP decked the entire shoe with a nearly all-orange top including part of the sides and the soles for an intriguingly vibrant look.

LeBron James' customized LeBron 21 colorway.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is following in his footsteps and went to Twitter/X to get fans involved:

“I need some inspiration! I’m in the mood to make some custom Zoom Freak 5’s on Nike By You. Let me see what you’ve cooked up and I’ll wear them in a game”

Antetokounmpo’s Zoom Freak 5 released some exciting colorways late last month and in early November. “The Nigerian Nightmare” received mixed reviews for its battle green, violet and black combinations. While some loved its simplicity, others did not like that it looked too bland.

The “Alphabet Bros,” however, have gotten a ton of rave reviews. The nearly all-maroon/red upper and the flesh sides make it one of the best colorways of the shoe so far. Nike made the bottom of the shoes like the upper for a truly standout look.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may want to at least match the latest colorways exciting look which is why he’s asking for inspiration. LeBron James’ customized LeBron 21 will be tough to beat.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first matchup will likely be in the All-Star game

The LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks don’t face each other until late in March next year. On March 8, LeBron James and crew will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena.

The superstars will likely meet for the first time on the basketball court during next year’s NBA All-Star game. Last year, James and Antetokounmpo were named as All-Star team captains. The league is going back to the traditional East vs. West format this year. The two may no longer be captains but they’re almost guaranteed a spot in the said event.

With the trend they’ve started, the two might play in the All-Star game with a customized shoe designed by a fan. That might set a precedent that many other players may soon follow.