"Let him walk or trade him" - Lakers fans dish their takes on Austin Reaves potentially turning down $89,200,000 contract

What should the LA Lakers do with Austin Reaves? Fans of the Purple and Gold voiced their opinions on X (formerly Twitter) as the guard becomes eligible for a four-year, $89.2 million extension this summer.

Ad

Reaves just wrapped up the second season of his four-year, $53.8 million contract with LA, which is fully guaranteed through next year, but includes a player option for the 2026-27 campaign. Declining the extension and chasing a bigger contract in free agency is also an option for him.

Reacting to a Sports Illustrated report on the guard's future, some Lakers fans feel the extension price tag is steep, and suggest the team might be better off moving on or exploring trade options.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Let him walk or trade him,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Sell high that is a elite contract to build a trade around,” another said.

“At that moment the lakers should facilitate a sign and trade,” another commented.

Others in the fanbase have different thoughts on Austin Reaves' future with the Lakers.

“I think AR takes a home discount if the numbers are right. 75M 2+1 years w PO,” one said.

Ad

“I don’t think Reaves is the money hungry type. I think he genuinely loves playing for the Lakers lol. If that was the case he would’ve been gone last summer cus the Spurs if I’m not mistaken offered him more,” another said.

“Yes, he's a talented player. Really good. But not a good fit next to Luka and Lakers risk losing him for nothing or massively overpaying for him,” another commented.

Ad

Lakers insider says Austin Reaves trade unlikely

Austin Reaves showed promise as a strong complementary piece alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but he underwhelmed in the postseason, shooting just 41.1% overall and 31.9% from 3 as the Lakers were ousted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 1.

Still, Jovan Buha of The Athletic, who covers the Lakers beat, doesn’t believe a trade is imminent.

Ad

“I think the possibility of him being traded is actually low, at least this summer,” Buha said (per Lakers Nation). “One of the things that we reported there is that the Lakers do not want to trade Austin.

“That’s something I’ve continually heard for over three years now. That’s something I’ve reported multiple times over the last few years, that the Lakers have a high bar for trading Austin, value him, and view him highly.”

Since joining the Lakers, Austin Reaves has steadily increased his scoring, starting at 7.3 points per game as a rookie, then 13.0 ppg, 15.9 ppg and peaking at 20.2 ppg this season. His assist and rebound numbers have also climbed year by year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More