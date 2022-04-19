“Lethal Weapon 3, that’s Poole, that’s Klay, that’s Steph” - Stephen A. Smith believes the Golden State Warriors are the only team that can beat the Phoenix Suns

On ESPN's morning show "First Take," sports media personality Stephen A. Smith dubbed the trio of Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry the "Lethal Weapon 3." He stated:

"I've got a name for them - Lethal Weapon 3. That is the nickname, Warriors. That's Poole, that's Klay, that's Steph. It's who they are."

Smith also speculated they could beat the Phoenix Suns and come out of the West this year. Smith said:

"The Phoenix Suns are on a different level and they are clearly the team to beat. But if there is one team in the National Basketball Association who could take them out, it would be the Golden State Warriors."

The Golden State Warriors may very well have a new big three after the rise of Jordan Poole against the Denver Nuggets.

He dropped 30 points in Game 1. He followed that up with 29 points, eight assists and two steals in Game 2 as the Warriors raced to a 2-0 lead over the Nuggets.

Can the Golden State Warriors win the championship this season?

Steph Curry and Draymond Green in action.

The Golden State Warriors have championship aspirations this season and everything seems to be peaking at the right time. Curry is returning to full form and the likes of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are healthy.

However, the emergence of Jordan Poole could be the most important thing for the Warriors. He provides them with another player coming off the bench that can keep the offense going when one of the Splash Brothers has to sit.

He is young, energetic and explosive with sniper-like marksmanship. He fits perfectly with the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors @warriors The only player in the shot clock era to score 30+ points in 23 minutes or less of play during a Playoff game:



Stephen Curry The only player in the shot clock era to score 30+ points in 23 minutes or less of play during a Playoff game:Stephen Curry https://t.co/8l1im5K2i1

Draymond Green is also a vital piece. He has also been arguably the best defensive player in the league and one of the most important players on the Warriors over the last decade or so.

The team also has championship pedigree as several key players made five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019. That level of experience, along with young players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole, makes the Warriors a formidable opponent.

Health has been the only question mark for the Golden State Warriors this season as the likes of Green, Thompson and Curry are getting older. The trio has looked fragile at times this season.

If those three stay fit, the Golden State Warriors have every reason to believe that they can win the championship this season.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this potential matchup in the playoffs this season? Golden State Warriors Phoenix Suns 1 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson