"Let's not let LeBron off the same hook" - Skip Bayless compares Tom Brady and LeBron James' behavior in times of defeat

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has come under immense criticism for not attending the post-match press conference after a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, sports media personality Skip Bayless criticized King James for his absence from media duties after the game. Bayless said:

"He is the King. He is not only the face of this franchise, he is the face of the league. And obviously, because of that, you cannot duck after losing by 37 at Denver on a Saturday night. You just can't

He continued:

"You are the leader of the team in basketball - the Los Angeles Lakers, who were the consensus favorite to win it all before the season started. So when that happens, you have to speak, in part to protect your teammates."

Skip Bayless also talked about how NFL superstar Tom Brady handles such situations in the same manner. He has often in the past lambasted Brady for the way he conducts himself after a defeat. Bayless said:

"But let's not let LeBron off the same hook because he obviously often trying to compare himself to Brady, put himself in the same conversation with Brady. Well, LeBron can be pouty and childish after losses, too."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"LeBron is not only the face of this franchise, he is the face of the league. You cannot duck after losing by 37 at Denver. You just can't." @RealSkipBayless reacts to LeBron skipping a postgame interview:"LeBron is not only the face of this franchise, he is the face of the league. You cannot duck after losing by 37 at Denver. You just can't." .@RealSkipBayless reacts to LeBron skipping a postgame interview: "LeBron is not only the face of this franchise, he is the face of the league. You cannot duck after losing by 37 at Denver. You just can't." https://t.co/DAMt44YzDV

Recapping LeBron James' and the Lakers' performance against Denver

King James is averaging a career-high in attempts from the perimeter

To say that it was an abysmal performance from the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets would be an understatement. The Nuggets were missing two key players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., yet they won with the final scoreline reading 133-96 in favor of the Denver-based side.

It was a thoroughly disappointing performance from the most storied franchise in the history of the league. Nobody scored more than 20 points for the Lakers barring LeBron James, while only three players were in double digits scoring for the night. The defeat was so bad that the great Magic Johnson took to Twitter to let his displeasure be known.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss , you deserve better. After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better.

Nikola Jokić, who is easily the Nuggets' best player, played under 29 minutes on the night. The big man had a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists while shooting over 58% from the floor and 50% from the perimeter.

All five starters for the Nuggets scored in double digits, with Jeff Green getting a game-high 26 points on better than 71% shooting from the floor. This clearly outlined the defensive woes for the Lakers as they are ranked 18th in the league in terms of defensive ratings.

In 25 minutes of action for Malik Monk, who has arguably been the best player for the Lakers barring LeBron James, had only five shots. Avery Bradley had two shots in almost 20 minutes. It is no coincidence that the Lakers are ranked 24th in the league in terms of offensive ratings.

Also Read Article Continues below

It was a thoroughly disappointing night for LeBron James and the Lakers as they continue to hover around the 0.500 mark in the highly competitive Western Conference. Championship aspirations seem a long way away at the moment.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Is LeBron James the greatest player of all time? Yes No 1 votes so far