Indiana Pacers avoided a potential 0-3 deficit. Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard led them to their first win of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks with a final score of 111-106 on Friday. Game 3 was the first home game for the Pacers after struggling 0-2 on the road.

In a celebratory social media post, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, captured the team's jubilant mood after their victory. The post featured an image of Haliburton and center Myles Turner chest-bumping, accompanied by a caption:

"LFG!!!"

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones' story

Tyrese Haliburton ended the game with 35 points, the most points he's scored in the series yet, with four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block on 53.8% shooting from the field, going 14 of 26, including 6 of 16 from the 3-point line and making his sole free-throw.

After the game, Haliburton said:

"We were playing desperate"

Tyrese Haliburton etched his name into NBA playoff history. He became only the fifth player to record 30 points with at least six 3-pointers in consecutive postseason games.

Haliburton became the fifth player in playoff history with back-to-back 30+ points and 6+ 3-pointer-made game, joining Steph Curry (7), Donovan Mitchell (2), James Harden and Damian Lillard.

Tyrese Haliburton weighs down on battling through injuries

The Pacers point guard emerged from the team's hard-fought 111-106 Eastern Conference semifinals win over the New York Knicks on Friday visibly hobbled. Haliburton, who was already dealing with lower back spasms, acknowledged sustaining additional injuries during drives to the basket in the fourth quarter.

"My just overall body right now.'I'm hurtin,'" he said. "But they got guys hurting too. We gotta understand that everybody's hurting right now. Thank God we got a day in between. I'm young and I'll heal up and be ready on Sunday."

Tyrese battled through a pair of injuries in the closing minutes of Friday's win. With under seven minutes left, Haliburton stole the ball but turned his ankle while evading Knicks' Josh Hart on a layup attempt.

He later landed hard on his tailbone after attempting a floater in the final minutes, a result of Knicks guard Miles McBride contesting the shot and forcing him to contort in mid-air. These knocks are likely to land Haliburton on the injury report for Game 4.