LiAngelo Ball drops 1-word reaction after LeBron James and other Lakers players groove to viral "Tweaker" track

LiAngelo Ball's hit song "Tweaker" continues to take the NBA world by storm, getting played in locker rooms and pregame warm-ups. LeBron James' LA Lakers were the latest squad to jam out to the track, with Ball expressing appreciation on social media.

Ball, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls point guards LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball's brother, appeared on the downswing amid unsuccessful attempts to make the NBA. However, the undrafted wing emphatically re-entered the spotlight earlier this month with the Jan. 3 release of his early 2000s-style rap song "Tweaker."

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the unexpected hit garnered Ball a music deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group earlier this month. His contract is reportedly "worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed" and gives him "full ownership of (his) music and his own record label."

Several NBA teams and players have supported Ball, AKA G3 and GELO, amid his burgeoning rap career. That includes the Lakers, who enthusiastically grooved to the viral track ahead of Tuesday's nationally televised road showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Wednesday, Ball shared the clip on his Instagram stories, showing love to James and Co. in his caption.

"Gang," Ball wrote.

Despite the Lakers seemingly enjoying Ball's music, they got routed 118-104 by a shorthanded Sixers squad after trailing by as many as 25 points. Nevertheless, the up-and-coming rapper appears grateful for his newfound notoriety.

LiAngelo Ball teases "Tweaker" music video amid continued NBA support

Amid "Tweaker's" widespread appeal inside and outside the NBA, on Wednesday, LiAngelo Ball teased the Thursday release of his viral track's music video.

"TWEAKER VID DROPS (TOMORROW) AT 12PM ET!" Ball wrote on X/Twitter.

Ball may have never played an NBA game despite earning training camp deals with the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets from 2020 to 2022. However, he appears firmly entrenched as a hip-hop star, with "Tweaker" still ranking No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 ahead of his music video's debut.

