LiAngelo Ball drops 2-word reaction to GloRilla promoting their collab track 'Can You Please' on IG

LiAngelo Ball has once again hit the charts in the music industry with his brand-new single. Ball, who previously dropped a hit single 'Tweaker,' has collaborated with GloRilla for their new song 'Can You Please.'

Prior to the release of 'Can You Please,' which debuted on March 7, we heard a short snippet of the new song from Ball's music video. Towards the end of the video, you can hear what seems to be his new song.

LiAngelo Ball went on social media to repost a snippet of their new music video. Gelo reposted GloRilla's Instagram reel on Instagram stories.

"Too tuff," Ball wrote.

LiAngelo Ball's Instagram Story

Gelo's new song, 'Can You Please,' debuted on March 7 and immediately hit the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100. His song, featuring GloRilla, ranked 12 on the list, proving that it has the potential to be as great as his first song 'Tweaker.'

LiAngelo Ball's 'Can You Please' hits the top 100

'Can You Please' is Gelo's first single since signing with Def Jam Records. Def Jam is one of the most renowned music labels in the world and Ball was given a multi-million opportunity with them after 'Tweaker' became an instant hit.

Similar to his new single, it seems that another single will be dropping soon. Towards the end of Gelo and GloRilla's music video, the rapper walked out of the strip club with a teaser of another song in the background. Ball performed the unreleased track at Rolling Loud California 2025. He calls the song 'Law & Order.'

It has only been a little over two months since LiAngelo Ball released his first track and is already an instant hit with his listeners. As of March 2025, he has 7.4 million monthly listeners. Gelo also has 222k subscribers on YouTube.

So far, 'Can You Please' has 4,228,709 downloads on Spotify, which is still a long way to go from 'Tweaker,' which has 81,985,538 downloads. However, given that his new song has only been out for a little over a week, it won't be long until his collab track with GloRilla gets the same recognition.

