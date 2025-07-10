LiAngelo Ball files for divorce from Rashida Nicole days after pregnancy reveal

At the start of 2025, LiAngelo Ball made headlines with his viral song "Tweaker." Now, he is once again making waves online after a certain development in his personal life.

As per a TMZ report published on Wednesday, the up-and-coming rapper filed for divorce from influencer Rashida Nicole barely three months into their marriage. Astoundingly, this news comes just two weeks after Nicole posted on social media that she is pregnant.

According to the TMZ report, the couple had tied the knot back on March 24, 2025. Documents show that they separated on June 15, while Ball "requested the split at a Southern California courthouse on July 3."

Though "irreconcilable differences" were cited as the reason for the divorce, Ball is reportedly asking the court to end spousal support coming from both him and Nicole. Further, the former NBA G League player is requesting joint custody and visitation for when his child with Nicole is born.

The TMZ report also mentioned how this development appeared to have come out of left field.

"There had been no signs of trouble in paradise between the two recently," the report read. "In fact, on June 26, just seven days prior to Gelo's filing, Nicole revealed she and Ball were set to have a baby together. Ball actually 'liked' the post and left a heart emoji with a lock and key in the comment section."

This isn't the first time that Ball has gotten involved in a controversy surrounding the mother of his offspring. Just months ago, reality TV star Nikki Mudaris wrote an Instagram post claiming that Ball was leaving her and their two children after he supposedly got another woman pregnant.

"You not me, for real": LiAngelo Ball brushes off people's reactions to his divorce from Rashida Nicole

As fate would have it, Ball was set to have an interview with Billboard shortly after news of his divorce broke. During the interview, Ball got candid on his approach to all the reactions that had begun flooding social media.

"I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don’t rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go [through] what I go through every day," Ball said. "You not me, for real. So it don’t mean s***, for real."

Ball added that he values only the opinions of his friends and family, noting that he "got love" from those near and dear to him.

