LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend Rashida Nicole leaves fans in shock with pregnancy announcement 

LiAngelo Ball made waves earlier this year with his viral track "Tweaker." The success of that song changed his immediate future, but now, a monumental event in his personal life will turn his world upside down again.

Ad

On Tuesday, Ball's girlfriend Rashida Nicole posted on Instagram that she was pregnant with their first child together.

"1 of 1," Nicole wrote in the caption of her IG post. "Lets try this again."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nicole's announcement led to a variety of reactions from netizens:

"Omggg you're pregnant!!!!!!???" one netizen said on Instagram.

"CONGRATULATIONS the fact he's happy and the fact he's been WINNING SINCE y'all got together enjoy and bypass these people negative comments," another netizen suggested.

Some fans expressed their shock at Rashida Nicole's pregnancy announcement. (Credits: IG/Rashida Nicole)

"Wowww! My Shida is really pregnant...ready for the shower!" one netizen added.

Ad

"You look pretty," one netizen commented.

"I love it," another netizen stated.

More netizens react to Rashida Nicole's announcement. (Credits: IG/Rashida Nicole)

"Congratulations men act right for who they want and he clearly chose you. Yall look happy and healthy...Enjoy your man and baby on the way," another netizen said.

Ad

A user congratulates Rashida Nicole on her pregnancy. (Credits: IG/Rashida Nicole)

Rashida Nicole, an actor and reality TV star, was on hand when Ball performed "Tweaker" at the 2025 All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. Her presence at this event was the hard launch of their relationship amidst swirling rumors that Ball had cheated on his ex-girlfriend, Nikki Maduris.

Ad

LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend Rashida Nicole posts pictures of his Rolling Loud performance

Shortly after their relationship was hard-launched, Rashida Nicole showed her all-out support for LiAngelo Ball by posting pictures of his performance at the 2025 Rolling Loud California event.

Nicole's IG post shows Ball performing in front of a massive crowd at Hollywood Park — a byproduct of the tremendous popularity of the song "Tweaker":

Ad

"Rolling Loud 2025," Nicole wrote in the caption.

In addition to performing at high-profile events, LiAngelo Ball leveraged the popularity of his song to sign a record deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. Ball's deal is reportedly worth up to $13 million, with an $8 million guarantee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More