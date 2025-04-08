LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend Rashida Nicole leaves fans in shock with pregnancy announcement 

LiAngelo Ball made waves earlier this year with his viral track "Tweaker." The success of that song changed his immediate future, but now, a monumental event in his personal life will turn his world upside down again.
On Tuesday, Ball's girlfriend Rashida Nicole posted on Instagram that she was pregnant with their first child together.
"1 of 1," Nicole wrote in the caption of her IG post. "Lets try this again."
Nicole's announcement led to a variety of reactions from netizens:
"Omggg you're pregnant!!!!!!???" one netizen said on Instagram.
"CONGRATULATIONS the fact he's happy and the fact he's been WINNING SINCE y'all got together enjoy and bypass these people negative comments," another netizen suggested.
"Wowww! My Shida is really pregnant...ready for the shower!" one netizen added.
"You look pretty," one netizen commented.
"I love it," another netizen stated.
"Congratulations men act right for who they want and he clearly chose you. Yall look happy and healthy...Enjoy your man and baby on the way," another netizen said.
Rashida Nicole, an actor and reality TV star, was on hand when Ball performed "Tweaker" at the 2025 All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. Her presence at this event was the hard launch of their relationship amidst swirling rumors that Ball had cheated on his ex-girlfriend, Nikki Maduris.
LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend Rashida Nicole posts pictures of his Rolling Loud performance
Shortly after their relationship was hard-launched, Rashida Nicole showed her all-out support for LiAngelo Ball by posting pictures of his performance at the 2025 Rolling Loud California event.
Nicole's IG post shows Ball performing in front of a massive crowd at Hollywood Park — a byproduct of the tremendous popularity of the song "Tweaker":
"Rolling Loud 2025," Nicole wrote in the caption.
In addition to performing at high-profile events, LiAngelo Ball leveraged the popularity of his song to sign a record deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. Ball's deal is reportedly worth up to $13 million, with an $8 million guarantee.
