LiAngelo Ball issues 3-word reaction to dad LaVar Ball hyping his new song

LiAngelo Ball is steadily building on his burgeoning recording career, and his outspoken father Lavar gave him his full support. The senior Ball hyped up his son's latest song that had LiAngelo reacting on social media.

The 26-year-old LiAngelo, aka 'G3 Gelo,' has lined up his latest song "Can You Please?" a follow-up to his viral hit "Tweaker." It features the bouncy beat and catchy flow reminiscent of Southern hip-hop in the 1990s, which the basketball player-turned-rapper is becoming known for.

Ever the supportive parent, Lavar hyped up LiAngelo's new song on Instagram with a video post, dropping a bar from "Can You Please?" LiAngelo Ball shared it on his IG stories while coming up with a hilarious, yet affectionate and creative reaction:

"Can you plssss?"

Can you please, dad? (LiAngelo IG)

Long trying to make his way into the NBA, LiAngelo Ball has seemingly found a promising alternative career as a rapper.

He had his breakthrough in the rap game with "Tweaker," which he released last month. It was well received by listeners and caught the interest of Def Jam Records, who immediately signed him to a recording deal worth $13 million.

LiAngelo Ball opens beef with fellow rapper Cam'ron

LiAngelo Ball believes he has something great going with his rap game and has a lot to offer so much so that he's not bashful to pit his skills against other artists, opening up a beef with rapper-turned-sport commentator Cam'ron.

'G3 Gelo' told Complex that he's a better rapper and basketball player than Cam'ron:

"I think I rap colder than him. Basketball? Colder than them n---as. I'm not over here like, 'Dang, he said I can't do this.' I knew this s**t was coming. I just be keeping it cool."

He further said:

"Other people gonna (disagree), that's their legend. I'm not disrespecting him. ... I'm feeling like I'm up there with my music."

Cam'rom didn't take the slight sitting down, firing back on his It Is What It Is show with co-host Mase and saying:

"I've never seen a basketball player-slash-rapper whatever with CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy). There's no other way to explain his comments. I've never seen it before. I thought it was a boxing or football thing, but obviously rappers-slash-basketball players can get it too."

Cam'ron, Cameron Giles in real life, was once one of the best high school players in New York City but wasn't able to go deep as he would have hoped for in his basketball journey. He, however, carved out a name for himself in music as a platinum rapper boasting a number of hit singles and albums.

