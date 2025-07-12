LiAngelo Ball’s ex Miss Nikki Baby seemingly shades him amid divorce from new girlfriend

LiAngelo Ball has gone viral once again, this time after reports on his divorce from influencer Rashida Nicole took the internet by storm. Amidst all the online buzz stemming from this piece of news, one woman previously linked to Ball has uploaded a post seemingly shading the rapper.

On Friday, Ball's ex-girlfriend Nicole "Miss Nikki Baby" Mudaris posted a clip of herself doing a power walk and flashing the peace sign, almost as if to taunt some individual.

"What's it givin," Miss Nikki Baby wrote in the caption.

For what it's worth, this caption is a reference to "It's Givin," a song released by rapper Latto in 2022. The song, which Miss Nikki Baby embedded in the post, is about an empowered woman who refuses to be limited by any male partner or his financial resources.

Miss Nikki Baby's caption, choice of song, and actions in the clip all point to a subtle takedown of Ball, who got caught up in a controversy involving her not too long ago. In February 2025, the reality TV star claimed in an IG post that Ball had chosen to leave her and their two children behind after he allegedly got another woman pregnant.

Ball's separation from Nicole has been a messy affair as well. According to a TMZ report published on Wednesday, Ball filed for divorce from the influencer a little over three months after they tied the knot. As per TMZ, Ball's divorce filing came just a week after Nicole publicly revealed that she was pregnant.

Though there is no official confirmation that Miss Nikki Baby was shading Ball in her post, the timing of her clip set to "It's Givin" just can't be ignored.

"It don't bother me too much": LiAngelo Ball comments on backlash following divorce from Rashida Nicole

As far as Ball is concerned, however, the negative comments from netizens reacting to his divorce matter very little.

In an interview with Billboard, the hip hop artist behind the viral track "Tweaker" talked about his mindset when it comes to such comments.

“When people conversate about my personal life, it don’t touch me or bother me too much,” Ball said in the interview. “Like I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don’t rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go [through] what I go through every day."

Ball added that he gives weight only to what his loved ones, particularly his friends and family, have to say.

