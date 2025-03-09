LiAngelo Ball’s ex Nikki Mudarris turns heads sitting courtside with sports betting expert at Bulls game

LiAngelo Ball’s ex-girlfriend, Nikki Mudarris, turned heads after she was spotted at the Heat-Bulls game on Saturday. It wasn’t just Mudarris’s presence at the game that turned heads but also who she was attending the game with.

Mudarris was spotted sitting next to sports betting expert Mazi VS, who claimed to have made north of $25 million last year through betting on sports events alone. Mudarris and Mazi VS also shared pictures from their seats at the Bulls-Heat contest.

Nikki Mudarris and Mazi VS at the Bulls-Heat game (Images via Instagram/@MaziVS, Instagram/@MissNikkiiBaby)

Mudarris and Mazi VS were seen riding in the same car to the game (Images via Images via Instagram/@MaziVS, Instagram/@MissNikkiiBaby)

These stories were followed by Mudarris sharing a post that had the following quote:

“All Ik is ima have a ball this summer 😂 a F**ING ball 😂😂”

Mudarris then posted a video of her cruising around in the backseat of a Maybach. Mazi VS also posted a video from the car, and it is likely that they both traveled in the same car.

“A ball you hear me”: Nikki Mudarris possibly takes a dig at her ex LiAngelo Ball

The Shade Room on Instagram posted Nikki Mudarris's story about having "a ball". Mudarris noticed and left a comment on the post that said:

“A ball you hear me 😂👏”

Fans were quick to notice Mudarris’s comment and left their comments on the post.

“Let her live. It be all fun and games until the woman wants to go out and live her life too," one fan wrote.

“U better sis, these n*gg*s aint worth a damn boo😩😂,” another fan wrote.

Mudarris even replied to one of her fans and said:

“Ain’t no crying in the house ima cry in MY RR. Empathize on MINE”

Check out her comments below:

Mudarris's reply to a fan under her comment on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

