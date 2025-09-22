LiAngelo Ball’s ex turns into the ultimate Justin Herbert fan, flaunts pitch-side style, ends day with 2M parlay

During the Broncos and Chargers game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, LiAngelo Ball's ex, Nikki Mudarris, became an ultimate fan of Justin Herbert. The reality TV star appeared at the game with her pitch-side style and ended the day with a two-million parlay.
Mudarris shared several stories on Instagram about her NFL outing. In the first post, she was on her way to the stadium, capturing multiple selfies and including a short clip at the arena. She appeared donning a Herbert Chargers jersey with blue jeans and accessorized with iced-out jewelry on her wrist and neck.
The television star also shared images from the pitchside as she flaunted her love for the Chargers quarterback. Apart from her courtside pictures, Mudarris also shared another story on Instagram, claiming she ended the day with a two-million parlay.
"2M on a parlay 🙂↔️😮💨," Mudarris captioned the story.
Continuing to share images from the game, Mudarris shared a clip with News Nation’s Andreia Gibau before posting another clip of herself on the field, proudly wearing her Justin Herbert jersey. Turning into the ultimate fan, Mudarris witnessed a great performance from the quarterback during the game as the Chargers earned a 23-20 win against the Broncos.
Justin Herbert had a memorable game in Los Angeles, completing 28 passes for 300 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. His performance helped the Chargers secure a comeback victory, placing them in first position in the AFC West during Week 3.
The Chargers will travel to New York for their next game as they prepare to take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
LiAngelo's ex sends two-word message to Cardi B amid pregnancy news alongside Stefon Diggs
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cardi B announced they were expecting a child on Wednesday. The artist revealed the news during her appearance on the "CBS Mornings" show with Gayle King.
The rapper also shared a post with an image of her baby bump on Sunday, captioning it with a short note.
"Somebody get her cuz she out here lookin fine," she wrote.
LiAngelo's ex, Nikki Mudarris, reshared this post on her story, captioning it with a two-word reaction.
"Yeahhh Cardi @iamcardib 😍," she wrote.
In the clip, Cardi B appeared to flaunt her baby bump while sharing her latest track as she continues to promote her latest album, "Am I The Drama?"
