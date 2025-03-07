LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend Rashida Nicole fired up as G-Leaguer-turned-rapper drops new musical collab with GloRilla

Lonzo and LaMelo Ball’s brother, LiAngelo Ball, has released a new soundtrack. The single, “Can You Please,” featuring GloRilla, is out now. This is LiAngelo’s second song of 2025 after his first single, "Tweaker," went viral, making waves across social media and within the NBA.

The song became so popular that Ball even ended up signing a $13 million contract with Def Jam Recordings following its release.

LiAngelo Ball’s newest musical collab with GloRilla has lots of people excited, including Ball’s girlfriend, Rashida Nicole. The G-leaguer-turned-rapper’s girlfriend let her excitement be known by commenting on Ball’s announcement on Instagram:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote Nicole.

Check out her reaction below:

Rashida Nicole's comment on LiAngelo Ball's Instagram post

LiAngelo Ball has generated nearly $640,000 with his first single 'Tweaker'

According to Billboard, Ball’s first single, 'Tweaker,' has generated close to $640,000 over its lifetime. The song was first released on Jan. 3, 2025.

Following its massive streaming success, Tweaker debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Jan. 18, 2025. Over the next few weeks, Ball released a remix with Lil Wayne, which helped the song reach new heights.

Moreover, the middle Ball brother also performed in the NBA All-Star game, which likely helped boost the streams for his single. After failing to make it in the NBA despite repeated attempts, LiAngelo seems to have finally found his calling.

Ball came close to making it to the NBA and earned himself three separate contracts, twice with the Charlotte Hornets and once with the Detroit Pistons.

Unfortunately, he was waived all three times before joining the Greensboro Swarm in the G-League. That didn’t work out either and LiAngelo found himself signing for Astros de Jalisco of the CIBACOPA in Mexico.

He only played two games with the team before injuring himself and returning to the US for rehabilitation in February 2024.

This was the end of LiAngelo Ball’s basketball dreams, but that probably doesn’t matter anymore. The 26-year-old is one of the most viral hip-hop artists of 2025 and already has a Top 100 single under his belt.

Depending on how well his second single does, we'll likely get to hear more music and might even get an album from Ball this year. It’ll be interesting to see what else the middle Ball brother has in store for us over the coming months.

Will LiAngelo turn out to be a one-hit wonder or does he have more quality music in store for us? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

