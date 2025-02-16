Tyler Herro drops heartfelt 2-word reaction as he soaks in family love after 3-point contest triumph at first NBA All-Star appearance

Tyler Herro is living the dream. The Miami Heat shooting guard has taken a huge leap this season, earning his first All-Star nod and looking like the dominant three-level scorer he showed glimpses of being in the past.

That also allowed him to showcase his shot-making skills during All-Star weekend. Herro took home the 3-point shooting contest trophy, taking down Buddy Hield and Darius Garland in the final round. He had his whole family there to celebrate.

Shortly after the event, the Kentucky product shared some wholesome pictures with his two children and his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, on his Instagram Story.

via Tyler Herro's IG (image credit: instagram/nolimitherro)

"Family flicks. My gang," Herro wrote on Saturday.

The Miami Heat will rely on Tyler Herro now

With Jimmy Butler gone, the Miami Heat are Tyler Herro's team. That has been the case for most of the season, despite the Butler drama.

Herro is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season — all career-bests.

When asked about his new responsibility as the face of the franchise, Herro talked about how great it felt to feel wanted. He knows that can all change in the blink of an eye if he doesn't give it his all night in and night out.

“I feel good," Herro said on Saturday, via the Miami Herald. "I feel like I’m wanted. They want me here. But (expletive) can change if I’m not doing my job and doing what I’m capable of, and staying healthy.”

Herro knows he's just entering his prime and he's going to have to keep working on his craft to take his game to the next level.

“It’s good for now," Herro said. "But at the end of the day, it’s a process for me that never stops,” he explained. “I feel like it’s something you got to continue to do every single day — prove to the city, the organization, the front office why I deserve to be here.”

It's been a remarkable turn of events for Herro, who was once included in countless trade rumors to get Damian Lillard.

The Heat have a tough path ahead of them to get back to contention, but they might have already found their new franchise player.

