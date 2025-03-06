"Life comes at u fast" - NBA fans troll Malik Beasley for getting cooked by James Harden days after calling him easy to guard on Neon's stream

NBA fans online roasted Malik Beasley after the Pistons player's comment on James Harden came back to haunt him. On Thursday, Hater Report, a parody sports media outlet, shared a two-week-old clip featuring Malik Beasley's appearance with Kick streamer "Neon". In the clip, the Pistons star talked about the hardest players he had to guard in his career.

When asked about James Harden, the Pistons guard said that the Beard was easy to guard. However, his words came back to haunt him as the Clippers star dropped 50 points against him and his team on Wednesday.

The fans took this twist of fate as an opportunity to roast Beasley in the post's comment section.

"Talking all the sh*t in front of the Nets bench, only to get his head kicked in by quitter James. Life comes at u fast," one fan said.

"When you trash talk and it blows up in your face," another fan said.

"He literally didn't have to say it at all😭 he set himself up," another fan said.

One fan highlighted that James Harden probably remembered Beasley's words.

"Harden kept the receipts 😭😭" the fan commented.

"Why you gotta shut up sometimes lmao," another fan said.

"wow 😂😂😂😂😂😂 getting comfortable around them barbarians got this goofy speaking nonsense bra got a 50 🍔 on his mit 😂😂😂" another fan said.

During the Wednesday night matchup, James Harden reverted to his MVP season form and torched Malik Beasley and the Pistons on all three shooting levels.

He scored 50 points, collected four rebounds and dished out five assists by going 14-24 from the field, 6-13 from deep and 16-20 from the free throw line. The Clippers walked away with a 123-115 win.

"I'll rest when the season is over": James Harden expresses his feelings on his 50-point masterpiece against the Pistons

The Clippers are not in the best situation right now, especially after losing Norman Powell to a hamstring injury and Kawhi Leonard making rounds on and off from the injury camp. It looks like James Harden has taken the responsibility of securing wins for his team when the rest of his squad is out.

He delivered a huge statement on Wednesday with his 50-point performance and expressed his feelings on the game and the future in a postgame interview.

"Our schedule don’t get no easier. You know, injuries, feel like they’re piling up on us. Can’t make excuses, gotta just find a way to win the game," Harden said about securing the win on Wednesday.

Later on, the courtside reporter asked the Beard for his thoughts on getting rest between the tiring performances he has been delivering. The 2017-18 MVP had a ready response.

"I’ll rest when the season is over."

James Harden is averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game on a 39.2% field-goal shooting percentage. The Clippers are scheduled to face the NY Knicks as their next opponents on Friday.

