"Life happens…storms come and go you just stay calm" - Kyle Kuzma reveals the one advice given to him by Kobe Bryant that he will never forget

Kyle Kuzma, who never had the privilege of playing with the late Kobe Bryant, apparently received words of wisdom from the legendary basketball great. Kuzma was a late first-round pick of the LA Lakers in 2017, a year after the Black Mamba decided to call it a career. Despite not being the iconic Kobe Bryant's teammate, he still learned an important life lesson from the beloved Laker.

With the second-year anniversary of Bryant’s untimely death coming, numerous LA Lakers fans are already buzzing with Kobe stories. When asked on Twitter what the former NBA superstar told him that he’ll never forget, Kyle Kuzma had a deeply meaningful answer:

“Life happens…storms come and go, you just stay calm.”

It’s unclear when Kyle Kuzma got the advice from Kobe Bryant, but regardless of the time, the message is life-altering and eternal. Given how life can change in an instant, even for NBA multi-millionaires, KB 24’s message always rings true.

The long-time Laker was a walking quotable quote. One of his most inspiring and impactful messages was also about fighting through storms as they will eventually subside. He learned the lesson while playing basketball, but it is an enlightening realization that applies to all walks of life. Regardless of color, religion, political affiliation and social standing, the advice is for real.

Some of Kobe Bryant’s most famous quotes

The Black Mamba never ceased working hard and striving for greatness.

If nothing else, the man described by Magic Johnson as the greatest Laker ever had a maniacal work ethic. In so many of Kobe Bryant’s games, there are countless clips where he is so pissed off or extremely frustrated due to lack of effort. His whole life was predicated on how he views hard work:

“Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.”

Kobe Bryant has been known to reach out to fellow NBA players. Gordon Hayward, who suffered a gruesome injury in his first game for the Boston Celtics, got an encouraging and defiant message from the Black Mamba.

The most famous line of that message was a hit on the nail statement:

“Reality gives nothing back and nor should you.”

The five-time NBA champion’s unrelenting quest to get better at everything is anchored by his refusal to accept failure. His immortal words succinctly capture why he strives for success with boundless energy:

“Once you know what failure feels like, determination chases success.”

Kobe Bryant’s timeless words will echo long after his passing away. Kyle Kuzma and Gordon Hayward are just two examples of people who have been greatly impacted by his life.

