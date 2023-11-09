"Life lately feels so different": Kyrie Irving's sister Asia Irving debuts 3-month-old son on Instagram

Kyrie Irving is considered one of the most electric NBA players of all time. From his handles to his shotmaking ability, the offensive star never disappoints. However, he is also known to be someone who values his life outside of basketball and keeps family affairs close to his chest

Aside from letting people know about his religious beliefs and where he stands on certain issues, Irving makes sure that his family is kept out of it.

Interestingly, the Dallas Mavericks star's sister, Asia Irving, recently uploaded a number of pictures on Instagram of her three-month-old son. Accompanied by the set of pictures is a heartwarming message about her son and how everything feels "different" as of late.

"Life lately feels so different," Irving said, "but in all the most heart-opening ways. Beyond grateful for my sunshine and this unexplainable type of love. Can't believe it's three months already. I need time to slow down just a little more."

A child's debut is always a wonderful occasion for every parent because it is also a celebration of life and what is to come. Kyrie Irving has two siblings, with the other one named London Irving. With the three-month-old child, Asia now joins his brother as two siblings who are already parents in their lives.

Kyrie Irving posts a message on Instagram about raising your children right

When it comes to raising your kids properly, look no further than the example that Kyrie Irving is showing. He may not be the most vocal individual when it comes to their family and children, but make no mistake about it: Irving is a proud father through and through.

There was a time that Kyrie Irving briefly talked about when he helped his wife give birth to their son, as he played multiple roles to make it easier for his wife, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania. He also revealed that they gave birth to their son through natural home birth.

Additionally, Irving also posted a message on his Instagram story about raising your kids right, as per a Fadeaway World article by Vishwesha Kumar.

"Raise your children to be impressed by kindness, loyalty and humility, not just wealth, possessions and power," Irving posted.

According to Irving's message, he wants parents to teach their children that "wealth, possessions, and power" are not everything in life and that there is more to life than that. Instead, the eight-time NBA All-Star wants parents to raise and guide their young ones toward valuing kindness, loyalty, and humility.