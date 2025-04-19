"Lifetime contract now": Heat fans elated after Davion Mitchell's big plays propels Miami to playoffs

Davion Mitchell scattered nine points in overtime on Friday to lead the Miami Heat to a 123-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Mitchell, whose main job was to hound Hawks star Trae Young, stepped up offensively when it mattered most for the Heat. The victory gave Miami the No. 8 seed and the right to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.
Fans reacted to Mitchell’s big-time plays that pushed the Heat to the finish line:
“LIFETIME CONTRACT NOW”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
@HeatCulture13 said:
“PAY HIM NOW”
@catchflames added:
“I LOVE THIS MAN!!!!!”
One fan continued:
“Mitchell is more clutch than Curry omg”
Another fan reacted:
“We just witnessed Davion Mitchell snatch Trae Young’s chain on national television”
Davion Mitchell is in the Miami Heat payroll this season for $6.4 million. He will become a restricted free agent after the 2024-25 campaign with the Heat. The team will likely give him a new offer following his impressive game on Friday that sent the Heat to the playoffs.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.
Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.