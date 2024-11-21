"Lifting too many French fries with those wrists": Fans react as Luka Doncic set to miss time with latest injury setback

The Dallas Mavericks faced a significant setback on Thursday as franchise superstar Luka Doncic sustained a wrist injury. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Doncic injured his right wrist ahead of the Mavericks' upcoming matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

While a definitive recovery timeline has yet to be determined, Stein reported that the five-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in a week.

Fans had mixed reactions to the news, with some responding humorously and others expressing serious concern about the star’s condition.

"Lifting too many French fries with those wrists," a fan commented.

"Kyrie Irving will carry the Mavs while Luka is out. Ball movement was much better against OKC without Luka. This could be a good thing for the team in the long run so role players get more opportunities ahead of the playoffs," wrote another user.

"This is why the season should start a little bit later during an Olympic year. Players need to give their bodies time to rest," said another.

"Man, how many injuries to superstars is that now? KD, Embiid (since returned), Luka, probably more I'm forgetting. And then you have guys like Maxey, Zion and Ingram that are a tier below but still stars. Tough luck," another user wrote.

"Hope he gets back and the mavs survive while he's out. As a suns fan currently on a 5 game losing streak without kd and beal, I wouldn't wish this on even mavs fans who I generally hate," commented another.

"Sad shit but if it helps in healing his groin injury which has been nagging him for some time it may be good for him," commented another X user.

Luka Doncic's injury woes

Luka Doncic has been battling a lingering injury since the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Slovenian superstar missed the entire preseason for the Dallas Mavericks due to a left calf contusion but returned to spearhead the team once the regular season began.

Doncic sat out his first game of the season on Sunday, during the Mavericks’ narrow 121-119 victory over the OKC Thunder due to a right knee contusion. He returned to action in Dallas’ dominant 132-91 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Despite missing only one game so far, the five-time All-Star is now expected to miss additional time due to his latest injury setback. Doncic has delivered solid performances this season, averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game on 43.5% shooting, including 32.4% from beyond the arc.

