"Light this place on fire" - Joe Mazzulla's strict instruction to Jaylen Brown surfaces before Celtics demolished Knicks in Game 3

The Boston Celtics came into Game 3 of their second-round series against the New York Knicks with a sense of urgency. Joe Mazzulla’s pregame instructions to Jaylen Brown made it clear that the team was approaching Saturday’s matchup as a do-or-die game.

While mic’d up before tip-off at Madison Square Garden, Brown and Mazzulla had a notable interaction during the pregame shootaround.

“Light this place on fire,” Mazzulla said.

The microphone also captured Brown riling up his teammates with a passionate speech in the team huddle.

“I need everything from everybody on the bench, on the court, on the sideline, in the locker room, whatever you got tonight," Brown said. "All right, let's get it. Where my dogs at?”

Brown didn’t deliver the offensive outing Mazzulla asked for as he finished with just 19 points on 38.9% shooting — his lowest scoring performance of the series — in nearly 36 minutes

However, Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard had impressive outings, combining for 45 points and leading the Celtics to a dominant 115-93 win.

Jaylen Brown issues a stern warning to the Knicks

After stealing the first two games in Boston, the New York Knicks emerged as the favorites to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Despite the Celtics' championship pedigree, New York fans grew in confidence, liking their team’s chances to win the title.

However, Game 3 on Saturday made it evident that Boston would not make it easy for Jalen Brunson and Co. Jaylen Brown encapsulated the team’s never-say-die attitude.

“You gotta beat us four times," Brown said. "That's what it comes down to — not twice, not once, not three times. Four games. So it's a lot of basketball to be played.”

Despite stuffing the stat sheet, Brown has struggled offensively in this series. He has shot just 36.1% from the field over the first three games — a significant decline from his 49.4% in the opening round versus the Orlando Magic.

However, Boston has a deep roster. Several players are capable of taking over offensively, taking the pressure off of Brown as he tries to snap out of this slump.

Celtics fans will still want to see him deliver a high-scoring outing, hoping for the reigning finals MVP to find his rhythm as the postseason progresses.

