“Light skin” cited as possible reason for Tyrese Haliburton and Co. hate, says Patrick Beverley

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have been among the best teams in the 2025 NBA playoffs. In the first round, they started hot and eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks after five games. They took advantage of an injured Cleveland Cavaliers team in the Eastern Conference semifinals and are now up 2-0 in the series.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, their success comes with hate from a few fans. A few have aired their frustration and hate for the Indiana team. However, they've blocked out the noise and concentrated on their goal to go deep in the postseason.

On Friday, a clip of former NBA guard Patrick Beverley and his co-host Adem Ferrone was posted on Instagram. In the snippet, they discussed why the Pacers are getting plenty of hate.

“One, because they’re light skin, that’s off the top,” said Beverley. “Their bench is even light skin… But them motherf***ers can hoop.

“They’re physical as f**k. They might be the most physical team in the NBA. Every team they play, another motherf***er from the opposing team get hurt for the last two years.”

Beverley addressed the camera and warned the other teams not to underestimate the Indiana-based team. Then, Rone raised the question of whether Tyrese Haliburton is getting hate.

“Because [of] how he does it,” Beverley said about why Haliburton is getting hate. “Boy got good hair, his shot look funny.”

In the postseason, the All-Star guard has done much to lead the team to the second round. In the seven games he's played, he's averaged 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists and hit two game-winning shots during that stretch. The first one was the layup he made to eliminate the Bucks. Haliburton's second game-winner was in Game 2 against the Cavaliers when he hit a step-back 3-pointer.

Tyrese Haliburton didn't get fined for his obscene celebration

Tyrese Haliburton didn't care what he did after he made the game-winning step-back 3-pointer against the Cavs in Game 2. It was in the heat of the situation and the two-time All-Star took the chance to pay homage to Sam Cassell's famed "Big Balls" celebration.

While most players would've gotten fined for doing those celebrations, Haliburton got away with just a warning. Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press said the league opted not to fine him for his actions.

Although Tyrese Haliburton said after Game 2 that he was willing to pay the fine.

In 2021, LA Lakers star LeBron James was fined $15,000 for doing the banned celebration. Ironically, James made the move after he made a clutch shot over the Pacers.

