"Like an Adam Carolla rant": Daryl Morey issues comical reaction to Stan Van Gundy dissing Joel Embiid on TNT 

Joel Embiid endured heavy criticism from commentator Stan Van Gundy during the Philadelphia 76ers' clash against the Denver Nuggets, which had 76ers president Daryl Morey take a shot at the commentator.

Earlier, the TNT commentator had dissed Embiid on national television with an epic rant that didn't sit well with Sixers fans or Morey. They let the analyst know just that on social media.

Morey, in conversation with 97.5 The Fanatics made quite the comparison. He didn't mince words, as he felt that the rant was scripted and that he had no idea what was happening.

"That was like an Adam Corolla rant just turned on in the middle of the game. He had scripted it too. I was like what the heck is happening."

Gundy was vocal in his thoughts on the star during the Sixers vs Nuggets clash, during four instances. It even had Sixers fans complaining postgame, labeling Gundy's rant "unprofessional," while Embiid has been silent on the issue.

Joel Embiid's brilliant run has him as MVP frontrunner again

After missing three games, Joel Embiid bounced back with a 41-point performance against the Nuggets in the 126-121 win.

He followed it up with a wholesome statement, calling his counterpart Nikola Jokic as the "best player in the league." Jokic led Denver with 25 points and 19 rebounds, including a career-high 11 offensive rebounds.

Embiid has stacked up 40-plus point performances in consecutive matchups against Jokic. This season, the Sixers are 23-6 with Embiid and 3-7 without him. This season, the center is averaging 35.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

Embiid dropped 33 points and 10 rebounds and led the 76ers to a gritty 97-89 victory against Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Given his scintillating run of form, he has proved his point of being a force in the league with his performances.

His contributions have put Philly third in the East with a 28-13 record. They have a healthy 12-7 record at home and are a close 6-4 on the road and on a five-game winning streak.

Up next, they play the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers before locking horns against the Nuggets on Jan. 27. The 76ers face tough competition from the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, but Joel Embiid's form puts them as favorites.

