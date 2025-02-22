"Like chefs kiss" - Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee makes feelings clear on Steph Curry's Warriors' massive road win 

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, has enjoyed watching the Steph Curry-led Warriors' recent success. Golden State rounded off a five-game road stretch following Jimmy Butler's debut with a 132-108 win, its fourth since the six-time All-Star's addition.

Before their home return, Renee took to Instagram to express her thoughts on what this win meant. She posted a clip of Steph Curry's heavily contested corner 3-pointer from the game with six minutes left in the fourth, putting the Warriors up 119-90, and captioned it:

"Road wins are like chefs kiss"

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee's, Instagram Story

The Warriors got this win out of a collective effort. Five players scored at least 17 points, including four who dropped 20+. Meanwhile, Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double, tallying six points, eight rebounds and nine assists. He also had two blocks as he put up an excellent two-way display.

The Warriors shot the lights out, going 20 of 43 from 3. It was a lopsided battle for most of the night, barring a brief third-quarter stretch where the Kings attempted a comeback and trimmed Golden State's lead to 20-point lead to nine.

However, Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry's combined 25 points in the second half kept the Kings at bay. The Warriors moved to ninth in the West, creating a three-game advantage over the 11th-placed Suns and cutting the gap to sixth by the same margin.

Draymond Green gets honest on Steph Curry allowing Jimmy Butler to seamlessly fit in

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have turned a corner after acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. Butler's presence has been decisive on offense and defense. Steph Curry and others have benefitted from his gravity, which was much-needed for Golden State, who have needed a bonafide All-Star on the team.

After Friday's massive road win, Green broke down why the Warriors have found impeccable chemistry with Butler. He credited the team's ability to fit around a new player and cited that as the key to their success.

"I think that's the secret to success," Green said in his post-game interview (h/t NBA reporter Danny Emerman).

"No one that's come here has had to be anyone other than who they are. And that's due to having a leader like Steph Curry, who's as inviting as he is, then everyone has to fall in line."

Green lauded Curry for playing around Butler rather than making him adjust as per his preference. The Warriors also struck a similar partnership in 2016 when they added an All-NBA caliber player like Kevin Durant.

