"Like a collab tape" - LiAngelo Ball makes his feelings clear about potential collaboration with $10 million rapper 

Since first previewing his song Tweaker on a live stream, LiAngelo Ball has taken the music industry by storm. Following an initial preview on content creator N3on's live stream, Ball released Tweaker, earning himself widespread recognition as well as a record deal with Def Jam.

Now, after releasing the music video for Tweaker this week, LiAngelo Ball caught up with TMZ to discuss his budding music career. Amid the success of his first song, Ball has his sights set on collaborating with NBA YoungBoy, who is reportedly worth $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

During an impromptu interview with TMZ released on Saturday, LiAngelo Ball dubbed a project with NBA YoungBoy as his dream collaboration.

"I didn't even think of that yet but I know before I'm done with this s**t I got to get a tape with YoungBoy probably, like a collab tape."

On Mar. 15, LiAngelo Ball is set to perform on the first night of the Rolling Loud music festival, which will be headlined by ASAP Rocky (Saturday) and Playboy Carti (Sunday).

While NBA YoungBoy isn't set to perform at the event, a high-profile concert like Rolling Loud could help make a Gelo-YoungBoy collab happen.

LiAngelo Ball dubs Lonzo Ball as the second-best rapper in the Ball family

The music video for LiAngelo Ball's song Tweaker, which was released on Thursday, notably features both of his brothers, LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball. In one scene, Lonzo Ball can be seen behind the wheel of a car while Gelo is in the passenger seat, and LaMelo is in the back.

During his impromptu interview with TMZ, the budding star was asked which one of his brothers is a better rapper.

"Probably 'Zo (Lonzo), that boy's consistent. Melo's s**t wild though he might give you one banger."

Of course, in the past, Lonzo Ball has released a good amount of music of his own. In 2019, he uploaded a song titled "Doin Something" to YouTube, which currently has 794,000 views. He also released several other songs as part of a project released alongside a rapper named Young Lando.

In 2020, Lonzo started to put out more new music through his BBA mixtape. Based on the Chicago Bulls guard's YouTube page, he hasn't released anything since 2021, when he dropped the song Ice.

